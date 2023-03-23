Chinese EV investors returned in time to bolster XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) stock as the company is scheduled to launch its highly pivotal G6 compact SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show.
XPeng also released its Smart Electric Platform Architecture, or SEPA 2.0, intended to "reduce the cost of development and manufacturing."
As such, it has lifted investors' sentiments that the company is on track to regain its mojo with lower production costs. It needs to scale rapidly to meet Wall Street's estimates of positive free cash flow or FCF margins by FY25.
However, the price war spurred by Tesla (TSLA) as it continued to reduce prices to gain market share has caused consternation in investors of EV upstarts.
Therefore, all eyes will be on how XPeng's G6 launch and ramp cadence will follow, as it's touted to compete against Tesla's Model Y.
Deutsche Bank (DB) weighed in recently, articulating why G6 "is crucial for XPeng to be relevant in the market again." However, the negative sentiments by a usually positive DB team is palpable, likely seeing XPeng squeezed from all corners by the EV leaders BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) and Tesla.
Management expects G6 to contribute markedly to its deliveries recovery, where "monthly deliveries could reach 15,000 units at some point in the third quarter."
Hence, much is at stake for investors to assess whether XPeng's operational revamp with SEPA 2.0 could lift the company's ability to compete effectively with Tesla and BYD.
Notably, XPeng's SEPA 2.0 platform is interchangeable and "will support a range of vehicle types." As such, it should help improve the company's operating efficiencies as it ramps production through "technology upgrades by 2025."
Also, the platform is estimated to improve the turnaround in its R&D cycle. The company expects to shorten the cycle time by 20%, leveraging the interchangeability in its platform to drive down costs further.
However, the critical question is whether introducing the platform could lead to a step function change in the company's ability to compete with Tesla and BYD.
We think it's still too early to tell. XPeng's unprofitability and lack of economic moat indicate the need for a significant valuation discount even to justify taking up a speculative position.
While XPeng investors have often lauded the company's advances in autonomous driving, it has not proven to generate significant deliveries momentum over the past year.
Moreover, Morningstar reminded investors that its technological lead "may not be retained." As an auto manufacturer, XPeng needs to scale and sell. While its annualized capacity could reach 400K, the company needs to ramp quickly as the Street has likely penciled in high expectations in their estimates.
Morningstar expects XPeng's annualized delivery slate to reach 350K by 2025, up from FY22's 120.76K. As such, XPeng must achieve a deliveries CAGR of nearly 42.6% to meet the Street's projections.
Is it reasonable? We believe the EV price war has worsened the outlook for the upstarts, compounded by the risks of potential overproduction in 2023. Hence, the operating environment is highly dynamic and could remain treacherous as Tesla threatens to take share in a slower growth market environment by cutting prices.
Furthermore, there's no apparent valuation dislocation at the current levels, as seen in Seeking Alpha's Quant rating (C+). Coupled with its unprofitable business model (D-), it's challenging to argue for a bullish thesis at the current levels without a significant margin of safety.
XPeng has promise as one of China's leading EV upstarts. However, it desperately needs to ramp production to justify the estimates implied in the Street's forecasts, or its ability to turn FCF profitable by 2025 could be delayed further.
The balance between growth and profitability remains a highly challenging act, which isn't currently supported by a dislocated valuation. As such, without a significant undervaluation driver, the risk/reward profile of XPEV isn't attractive enough at the current levels for investors to even consider a speculative setup.
Rating: Hold (Reiterated). See additional disclosure below for important notes accompanying the thesis presented.
We Want To Hear From You
Have additional commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone to learn better!
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
JR research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022. See: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4578688-seeking-alpha-contributor-community-2022-by-the-numbers
Unlock the key insights to growth investing with JR Research - led by founder and lead writer JR. Our dedicated team is focused on providing you with the clarity you need to make confident investment decisions.
Transform your investment strategy with our popular Investing Groups service.
Ultimate Growth Investing specializes in a price action-based approach to uncovering the opportunities in growth and technology stocks, backed by actionable fundamental analysis.
We believe price action is a leading indicator.
Price action analysis is a powerful and versatile toolkit for the informed investor because it can be used to analyze any publicly traded security. As such, it offers investors with invaluable insights into understanding market behavior and sentiments.
Plus, stay ahead of the game with our general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries.
Improve your returns and stay ahead of the curve with our short- to medium-term stock analysis.
We not only identify long-term potential but also seize opportunities to profit from short-term market swings, using a combination of long and short set-ups.
Join us and start seeing experiencing the quality of our service today.
Lead writer JR's profile:
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I led company-wide award-winning wealth management teams that were consistently ranked among the best in the company.
I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I was the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major. I graduated as the Distinguished Honor Graduate from the Armor Officers' Advanced Course as I finished first in my cohort of Armor officers. I was also conferred the Best in Knowledge award.
My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)