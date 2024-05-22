LGI Homes: Cooling Inflation Is Building Optimism

Apr. 17, 2023 2:42 PM ETLGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH)
Caterer Goodman Partners profile picture
Caterer Goodman Partners
674 Followers

Summary

  • Higher mortgage rates have slowed LGIH more than competitors due to its focus on entry level homes for renters.
  • New rental leases are normalizing and should bring CPI readings down significantly in coming months giving hope for lower mortgage rates.
  • The economy remains resilient due to employment strength and several drivers of business and government investment.
  • LGIH's full year forecast looks conservative given active community growth and we believe earnings of $350-450m are achievable.
  • We lift our buy price to $110 and believe there is an opportunity to build a position in LGIH before mortgage rates decline to the mid 5% range.

House for rent concept : Model house with a paper tag with chain.

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is a top 10 US homebuilder from Texas specializing in building speculative homes at entry level prices and selling to renters.

This stock, like its customers, is sensitive to mortgage rate movements in typical

Chart
Data by YCharts

US Inflation

True Insights

CPI Components

Data BLS Image Caterer Goodman

Zillow Rent Index

Zillow

Zillow New Lease Survey Monthly Change

Data Zillow Image Caterer Goodman

Zillow New Lease Monthly Change

Data Zillow Image Caterer Goodman

Job Openings

Reuters

Job Reshoring Spikes

Reshoring Initiative

LGIH Revenue and Net Income

Data LGIH Image Caterer Goodman

LGIH Closings per Community per Month

Data LGIH Image Caterer Goodman

LGIH Diluted EPS

Data LGIH Image Caterer Goodman

LGIH Average Sale Price and Gross Margin

Data LGIH Image Caterer Goodman

LGIH Active Community Forecast

Data LGIH Image Caterer Goodman

Chart
Data by YCharts

LGIH Closing Forecast 2023

Caterer Goodman

LGIH Owned and Controlled Lots

Data LGIH Image Caterer Goodman

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Caterer Goodman Partners profile picture
Caterer Goodman Partners
674 Followers
CGP Asset Management manages discretionary trading accounts for clients in a “Global Technology Growth” strategy. This strategy combines quantitative and qualitative elements with a global perspective. The parent company Caterer Goodman Partners was co-founded by Owen Caterer in 2011 as a financial advisory firm, but since 2017 has focused exclusively on discretionary trading accounts on Interactive Brokers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LGIH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.