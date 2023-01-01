Mike Brown

2023 is the year of growth. So far. The so-called “mega-cap 8” are up big while value and cyclical niches are laggards.

DuPont (NYSE:DD), a major player in the Chemicals space, is up just fractionally this year on a total return basis ahead of its Q1 earnings report due out in early May. I continue to see DD as a soft buy while the technicals remain mildly favorable.

YTD Returns: Big Green For Big Tech, Mixed Picture in Materials

Finviz

MegaCap-8 27.5x Earnings

Yardeni Research

90% SPX Earnings Beat Rate

FactSet

According to Bank of America Global Research, DuPont, the former Specialty Products segment of DowDuPont, is a diversified specialty chemical company. The company operates through two primary reporting segments: Electronics & Industrial and Water & Protection. These businesses are allocated based on process technology, product application, and end-market exposures.

The Delaware-based $32.3 billion market cap Chemicals industry company within the Materials sector trades at a low 5.9 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a small 2.0% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Dupont may be near trough earnings and a robust rally is seen in the coming quarters on the heels of improving global growth prospects and a more streamlined business following the closure of its nutrition business. The positive backdrop was echoed with a 9% dividend hike announced back in February, but not all the news is good as DD traded lower post-earnings on weak 2023 guidance and reduced first-half semiconductor volumes. Still, DuPont beat on the bottom line, and per-share profits are seen as rebounding impressively in the periods ahead.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising at a double-digit percentage clip this year before EPS growth moderates to under 10% next year and in 2025. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is more sanguine compared to BofA’s outlook when looking at the out-year and '25. Dividends, meanwhile, are seen as rising at a steady pace over the coming quarters, though the company’s free cash flow yield is not all that high.

While DD earns an impressive A+ growth rating by Seeking Alpha’s quant ratings, shares trade at a 7% premium to its 5-year average P/E. But factoring in robust growth, the forward operating PEG ratio is just 1.11 - a more than 55% discount to its long-term 2.52 average. Bigger picture, DD is priced more expensively than its usual price-to-sales ratio (2.57 vs. 2.16). Overall, if we assume $4.30 of '24 earnings and a 17 multiple, then the stock could be near $73 before long, slightly undervalued.

DuPont: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Forecasts

BofA Global Research

DD Valuation: Not Bad Considering EPS Growth

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q1 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, May 2 BMO with Dupont’s annual shareholder meeting taking place on May 24.

Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With shares slightly undervalued ahead of Q1 earnings, DuPont’s chart remains in consolidation mode. Back in January, I highlighted key support near the $66 level. The Chemicals giant once again held that spot on a retest in March that came on high volume. What’s different now, though, is that the 200-day moving average has been moving higher for a number of months, indicative of a positive trend following the stock’s steep drop from early 2022 to its September low.

I would like to see DD rise above the February peak of $78 – that spot coincides with a high amount of volume by price. So, a thrust into the $80s could eventually lead to a multi-year breakout. For now, long with a stop under $64 continues to look like a good play from a risk/reward perspective.

DD: Key Support at $66 Must Be Monitored

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

Earnings estimates were raised following DuPont’s Q4 report while the technical situation is about the same. I continue to have a soft buy rating on the name and am watching the mid-$60s for support.