BLOK ETF: Subpar Crypto Exposure

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
579 Followers

Summary

  • BLOK has appreciated only 0.05% since inception while also significantly trailing BTC and the major market indices.
  • BLOK's holdings are concentrated within companies with cryptocurrency exposure in particular; its top holding owns BTC outright and its top 5 are all involved in cryptocurrency.
  • It has been tightly correlated to BTC throughout its lifecycle while getting nowhere near the return.
  • Considering this along with its relatively high expense ratio and subpar ETF metrics, it's a sell in my book.
Futuristic digital technological background. Low poly hexagonal shape with red neon glowing light. Sci-fi background.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK), commonly referred to as "the blockchain ETF," is exactly as it sounds. This ETF was established in Q1 2018 in order to invest in businesses that are leveraging blockchain technology as a core part

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
579 Followers
Writer and stock picker. I primarily cover growth stocks, cross-sector tactical trading opportunities, and macroeconomics. I hold a BSc in Applied Mathematics from Stony Brook University and live in New York City. I've been trading my own account for 15 years. Having bought my first stock (IMAX) when I was 16, I knew right away that this was what I enjoy doing. Throughout the years the markets have taught me a lot of lessons, on both the way up and the way down. I continue to 'watch the tape' and believe that prices are a vital indicator, but I always bring it back to the books. I know that good long-term investments start and end with the financial statements of a company. Yet, I'm also aware that we live in a time where the quantity of information is higher than ever before. While most of this data may be noise, some of it is definitely signal. To that end I like to leverage alternative data when I believe it to be valuable. I believe that the complex and rapidly evolving technology sector is particularly amenable to creative uses of alternative data sets. Finally, I also think that it's important for investors to keep aware of overall economic conditions. A large proportion of returns are usually decided by the economic context at a given time. I like to consider the markets holistically, taking care to watch metrics like the money supply and the GDP, as well as sector rotations. When all of these elements line up a good stock pick can generate significant alpha. I hope that you enjoy reading my work. Feel free to comment or message me with any questions or opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.