Stocks In Developed Markets Ex-U.S. Rally For Fourth Straight Week

Summary

  • Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund rose 2.1% in last week’s trading.
  • Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is up 14.4% year-to-date, more than double the 2023 gain for Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund.
  • For the one-year trend, developed markets stocks edged into the positive column after an extended stretch with all the major asset classes posting losses vs. year-ago levels.

Is the long-running drought in relative returns for foreign stocks vs. American shares starting to fade? It’s getting easier to consider the possibility as developed markets equities ex-US continue to rise.

Shares in developed markets outside the US

VEA

VGK

Major Asset Classes ETF Performance

Major Asset Classes ETF Performance

Drawdown Distribution Histories

