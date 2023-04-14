Luckin Coffee: Q1 2023 New Store Opening Updates

Apr. 17, 2023
KGR Ventures
Summary

  • The total store count of Luckin Coffee reached approximately 9,381 at the end of 1Q 2023 and should be able to surpass 10,000 during 2Q 2023 at the current pace.
  • Luckin Coffee opened on average 13 new stores per day during 1Q 2023, reaching a historic high.
  • The company officially kicked off its international expansion by opening two new stores in Singapore during 1Q 2023 though it remains to be seen whether it could work the magic.
  • Our investment thesis remains unchanged that a relisting onto the main exchange is imminent and will eventually unlock significant upside of the stock.

Stock Up 3.7% YTD 2023

As of April 14, 2023, Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCPK:LKNCY) stock was up 3.7% year to date, trailing Yum China Holdings (YUMC), Starbucks Corp (SBUX

Quarterly new openings

Company WeChat channel

Quarter end store count

Company filing and WeChat channel

Partnership stores

Company filings

New store opening per day

Company filing and WeChat channel

Weekly new store opening

Company filing and WeChat channel

Monthly new store openings

Company filing and WeChat channel

