S&P 500 Not A Value Into Earnings Season, Monitoring Trends In SCHX

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.33K Followers

Summary

  • The US stock market is trading at lofty valuation levels on many metrics ahead of Q1 earnings season.
  • So long as bottom-line growth holds up among the mega-caps, the high-teens P/E can hold.
  • Still, I see domestic large caps as a hold right now based on fair valuation.

crash of the stock exchanges

franckreporter

The first quarter earnings season is off to a decent start. In fact, the 90% EPS beat rate with 6% of SPX firms reporting is the best week 1 of earnings season in more than a decade. This is all child’s play, though, as most

Big Early EPS Beat Rate

FactSet

S&P 500 Up Big Heading Into Reporting Season

Bloomberg

SCHX: Priced Near 19x Forward Earnings

Schwab

SPX Pricey, But Perhaps Not Considering Growth Among Top Weights

Yardeni Research

A Twist On Positive Seasonality

Top Down Charts

SCHX: Building An Uptrend

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.33K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.