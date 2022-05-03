Multiart/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Exor N.V. (OTCPK:EXXRF) just released its 2022 financial statements and before commenting on the latest results, it is important to recap that our internal team covers all of the company's listed portfolio (aside from the Juventus football club).

To sum up, Exor finalized its 2022 with a consolidated net profit of €4.22 billion, a sharp increase from €1.71 billion achieved in 2021. This was due thanks to the capital gain derived from the PartnerRe sale (€2.4 billion) and was partially offset by the decrease in subsidiaries and associated companies' stock price performances. In numbers, with PartnerRe's disposal, net asset value was equal to €28.23 billion and signed a minus 9.1% versus the 2021 results. Thus, the NAV per share fell by 7.6% to €122.34, and the other investee companies' contribution to the NAV per share recorded the following performances: 1) Stellantis: 5.96 billion (-20.5%), 2) Ferrari €8.89 billion (-12%); 3) Iveco: €408 million (-50.2%), 4) CNH Industrial: 5.49 billion (+0.2%), 5) Juventus: 510 million (-8.3%), 6) other investee companies: 2.99 billion (+69.9%).

Exor NAV

Aside from the listed companies, lately, Exor entered the ETF market by participating as a minority shareholder in the launch of Investlinx, a pioneering European management company that is focused on the active managed ETF which offers diversified portfolios made up of equity and bond securities without reference benchmarks. In addition, the holding allows it to become a shareholder of Clarivate, an English database that calculates, among other things, the impact factor of scientific publications. According to the latest company release, Exor owned nearly 16.7 million shares of the company now listed in New York. At current prices, the 2.5% stake in Clarivate is worth about 183 million dollars and is one of the main Exor investments.

Shareholders Remuneration

A dividend payout of €100 million will be proposed at the shareholders' meeting. This is equal to €0.44 per share (it was €0.43 in 2021). At today's price, Exor is yielding 0.56% on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. In addition, the company's board of directors approved the last €150 million tranche of the €500 million share buyback program. In December end, the company held 13.1 million treasury shares, equal to 5.45% of the share capital. Furthermore, for the first time, Exor's financial position was positive by €0.8 billion (+€4.7 billion compared to the negative position of €3.9 billion in 2021). While the consolidated shareholders' equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent company is equal to €20.62 billion, up on the €16.75 billion recorded the previous year. On the management team, it is important to report that there is a new President for the Juventus football club, and Ajay Banga, following his appointment as the next president of the World Bank, will be replaced by Nohria, who was the former Harvard Business School's dean and Tata Sons' non-executive director.

Conclusion and Valuation

At year-end, Exor NAV amounted to €28.2 billion and decreased by 7.6%; however, it outperformed the MSCI World index by 6.6 percentage points (Fig 1). This was due to the better market performance of listed companies and Exor's financial position. Exor already has visibility on expected dividends for 2023 (Fig 2), and here at the Lab, since our initiation of coverage, we highlighted how the Buy Back aim was To Erase Exor's NAV Discount. Since then, the company is up by almost 25%, but it is still trading at a higher discount on its NAV (25% vs 40%). With a positive financial position, we believe that this is not justified, without even taking into consideration Stellantis's potential upside, but valuing Exor with its historical NAV discount, we derive a buy rating target at €91 per share, confirming our buy rating. Mare Evidence Lab's previous coverage:

Fig 1

Exor Financials in a Snap

Fig 2

Exor expected Dividend per share

