WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) has reported resilient trends over the past few quarters despite a more challenging market environment, but this is not enough to justify its premium valuation.

As I’ve covered in a previous article, WisdomTree has a different business profile than most asset managers, given that it’s focused on exchange-traded products. While this gives it some interesting growth prospects over the medium term, its valuation at the time was somewhat expensive and therefore my recommendation was to wait for a better price.

As the company has released a couple of months ago its annual earnings related to 2022, in this article I analyze its most recent financial figures and revisit its investment case, to see if its shares remain expensive or if they are now more attractive than some months ago.

Earnings Analysis

Despite weaker capital markets during the last year, WisdomTree was able to report higher assets under management (AUM) during the year, considering that at the end of 2022 its AUM amounted to some $82 billion, compared to $77.5 billion at the end of 2021. This is a very positive outcome given that WisdomTree has considerable exposure to equities, which were quite weak during the year and the most likely outcome was for the company to suffer net outflows.

Moreover, as markets recovered in the first month of this year and reported positive returns, WisdomTree was able to maintain its positive AUM trend, increasing total AUMs to more than $87 billion at the end of January, to a new record high. This is important because management fees are a percentage of AUMs, thus higher AUMs should lead to higher revenue over the medium term.

AUM (WisdomTree)

This very positive performance is explained by a strong Q4, which had net inflows above $5 billion, into fixed income, U.S. Equities and commodity products. This was the highest quarterly inflow since 2015, with the company’s U.S. ETFs being the main area responsible for inflows. WisdomTree has reported nine straight quarters of net inflows during a challenging market period, which is a very good performance and bodes well for growth ahead.

Net inflows (WisdomTree)

This clearly shows that WisdomTree’s product offering is very well positioned to benefit from the structural trend of assets moving away from active to passive investing, a trend that has not changed much even during the recent period of increased market weakness.

As the company generates the majority of its income from ETF fees, which are directly related to AUM, strong net inflows in recent quarters are a strong backdrop for higher revenue and earnings showing that its business is less exposed to overall capital market returns that could be expected.

However, WisdomTree’s revenues amounted to $289 million in 2022, a decline of 1.5% from the previous year, as strength in management fees was offset by lower average advisory fees. Its net income was also impacted by a one-off effect, namely a $35 million non-cash loss associated with the revaluation of deferred consideration related to its gold payments, which negatively affected its business margins.

Financial Performance (WisdomTree)

Due to this effect, its net income declined to $22 million in the year, a decline of 67% YoY. Adjusted for this one-off impact, its net income would be around $57 million, a decline of 6.6% YoY. This means that is adjusted profitability remained quite good considering the challenging market environment in the past few quarters, given that its adjusted return on equity (ROE) ratio was 17.6% (vs. 18.6% in 2021).

Regarding its balance sheet, WisdomTree had a net debt position of about $50 million at the end of 2022, which is an acceptable financial position, but has deteriorated markedly during 2022 as its net debt position increased significantly. This means that WisdomTree is more likely to retain much of its earnings in the near future and therefore its dividend growth prospects aren’t particularly strong. Indeed, its quarterly dividend has been flat for some time and this trend is not expected to change soon, thus WisdomTree’s current dividend yield of less than 2% is not impressive and this is not an income stock.

Regarding its guidance for 2023, WisdomTree expects to grow its revenue due to higher AUMs, while on the cost side it expects also some expense growth. The company has guided for compensation growth of about 3.1% at the mid-point of its range ($96-$106 million in 2023) due to new hires and compensation adjustments made at the end of 2022, while discretionary spending (marketing and sales) is expected to increase decline by about 13-19% YoY to between $56-$59 million.

This means that earnings should be somewhat lower on an adjusted basis due to cost pressure, given that according to analysts’ estimates, its revenues should increase to more than $330 million in 2023, but its adjusted net income is expected to be around $45 million in 2023 (-21% YoY).

Beyond that, WisdomTree is expected to gradually grow its revenues in the coming years to some $401 million by 2025, while its net income is estimated to grow to some $65 million. While its business is to some extent related to capital markets activity, its strong track record regarding net inflows and higher AUMs is a strong support for sustainable business growth over the coming years.

Conclusion

WisdomTree has reported resilient net inflows and AUMs during 2022, which is a strong support for its long-term growth prospects considering the challenging market environment over the past few quarters. However, its adjusted bottom-line was impacted by higher costs, a trend that is likely to pressure its profitability in the short term.

Despite this background, WisdomTree continues to trade at a premium valuation to peers, considering that it’s currently trading at close to 21x its forward earnings, at a premium to its own historical valuation over the past five years (less than 20x forward earnings) and its peer group (about 12x). While WisdomTree’s valuation is currently slightly cheaper than a couple of months ago, I still see this valuation as unwarranted and will remain on the sidelines for the time being.