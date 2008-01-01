hapabapa

As usual, investors have a sullen outlook on companies that are well known to be cyclical. The real estate industry is no exception here: though the fact that the last housing bust happened in 2008 has made real estate seem incredibly sturdy over the past decade, we shouldn't be surprised at the current slump driven by a doubling of mortgage interest rates - and we shouldn't write off the possibility of a rebound either.

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z), arguably the most recognizable internet brand in the real estate space, has been rocked by the fissures of the real estate industry. Because it draws the majority of its revenue from advertising and transaction-split fees from the real estate agents that pay for placement on its website, Zillow is seeing double-digit declines in revenue growth.

Year to date, Zillow stock is up >30% in sympathy with other tech names; however, relative to pandemic-era highs that briefly touched $190, Zillow is still technically in a bear market.

Data by YCharts

I remain bullish on Zillow and am keeping the stock in my portfolio. Above all else, we should remember two things: 1) real estate has always been cyclical, and the most important thing we should track is the fact that Zillow is beating market averages; implying market share growth, and 2) Zillow's long-term bull case, as well as its strategy to build the dominant "super app" for real estate, is still very much viable.

Here is my full long-term bull case for Zillow:

Exit from iBuying shines the spotlight on margin-rich IMT segment- In 2022, Zillow generated a rich 27% adjusted EBITDA margin in its IMT segment. That indicates a revenue stream that is nearly pure profit and very minimal overhead, and directly correlated with the uptick in real estate activity. To me, removing the distraction from iBuying and its horrendous quarterly losses will have the effect of expanding valuation multiples for Zillow's profitable core business. Note that this 27% margin already captured the start of a housing recession; in the boom year of 2021, adjusted EBITDA margins in this segment were far higher at 46%.

In 2022, Zillow generated a rich 27% adjusted EBITDA margin in its IMT segment. That indicates a revenue stream that is nearly pure profit and very minimal overhead, and directly correlated with the uptick in real estate activity. To me, removing the distraction from iBuying and its horrendous quarterly losses will have the effect of expanding valuation multiples for Zillow's profitable core business. Note that this 27% margin already captured the start of a housing recession; in the boom year of 2021, adjusted EBITDA margins in this segment were far higher at 46%. Across Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads, virtually every American consumer thinking about buying or renting a home will come across one of the Zillow Group's websites. Zillow has built an ecosystem rich with real estate data that has become the forefront of online real estate for users. Zillow traffic reached a record high of 10.5 billion visits (+3% y/y) in 2022.

Zillow has built an ecosystem rich with real estate data that has become the forefront of online real estate for users. Zillow traffic reached a record high of 10.5 billion visits (+3% y/y) in 2022. Zillow is a platform that can add a whole suite of additional monetizable services- With all this traffic, Zillow's ability to generate tertiary revenue is broad. Currently, the majority of Zillow's business comes from advertising fees paid by real estate agents, but the company is also expanding into distributing mortgage products as well. In the future, Zillow could offer a full suite of "after-market" home add-ons, including house insurance, moving services, furnishing/interior decoration services, and others.

With all this traffic, Zillow's ability to generate tertiary revenue is broad. Currently, the majority of Zillow's business comes from advertising fees paid by real estate agents, but the company is also expanding into distributing mortgage products as well. In the future, Zillow could offer a full suite of "after-market" home add-ons, including house insurance, moving services, furnishing/interior decoration services, and others. Capital-light internet business- Unlike other digital-age real estate competitors like Redfin (RDFN), Zillow runs its apps only - it doesn't have to worry about compensating real estate agents or affiliates of its own.

Unlike other digital-age real estate competitors like Redfin (RDFN), Zillow runs its apps only - it doesn't have to worry about compensating real estate agents or affiliates of its own. Substantial cash war chest- Zillow is well-capitalized to power through even an extended recession. On its most recent balance sheet, the company held $3.36 billion of cash (for relative sizing, that's nearly two years' worth of revenue for the company) against $1.70 billion of debt.

Now, the one partial concern I have with Zillow in 2023 is that the company isn't exploring deeper expense reductions. The company is expecting opex growth in 2023, specifically as it continues to invest in technology to enable more seamless digital home showings. This being said, however, to its credit Zillow already did start cutting heads at the end of last year; and its strategy to out-innovate competitors in a down year may help the company yield more market share.

The bottom line here: In five years' time, I still see homebuyers using Zillow as their primary research app; and where the traffic is, the agents' advertising dollars will follow. Stay long here.

Zillow's performance is topping market declines

Let's dig into the meat of why I remain positive on Zillow. The company's traffic and revenue metrics are still well above declines in the broader housing market.

Let's start with the traffic stats:

Zillow traffic (Zillow Q4 shareholder letter)

As shown in the chart above, in the fourth quarter of 2022, Zillow achieved 1% growth in monthly unique users to 198 million. (The company also achieved 1% growth for the full year). This indexes well above the "Top 15 Real Estate sites", which declined -8% y/y. All the traffic reporting is third-party data from Comscore.

Strong traffic is a testament to many of Zillow's strengths, including the breadth of its website brands (including StreetEasy and Trulia), the easy-to-use appeal of its app interface, and simple word-of-mouth as the dominant real estate brand. This is also why I don't necessarily begrudge Zillow's decision to invest in its virtual home-showing technology this year amid a revenue drought.

On the revenue front: Premier Agent revenue in the fourth quarter declined -20% y/y, but this is well ahead of the industry decline of -31% y/y.

Allen Parker, Zillow's CFO, noted on the Q4 earnings call that the beat is attributed to a higher mix of first-time homebuyers driving Premier Agent network traffic:

A significant contributor to the Premier Agent outperformance was improvement in the mix of first-time homebuyers during the second half of the year, trending back towards historical norms. Given our Premier Agent customers are overweighted to first-time homebuyers versus the overall industry, we believe this was a tailwind in the second half of the year compared to the headwind we faced in the first half of 2022, when cash buyers were winning a higher mix of homes in the hypercompetitive market. We plan to provide full year 2022 customer transaction share data in a future quarter as lagged county property records become available. We believe our Q4 Premier Agent revenue results also demonstrate the benefit of our continued focus and years of investments in our brand, customer experience and partner network, all things that we can control. We continually iterate and optimize our apps and sites on behalf of our customers and partners, and that became even more of a focus as teams have been freed up from iBuying."

This outperformance is slated to continue into the first quarter: Q1 guidance calls for Premier Agent revenue to continue decelerating to -23% y/y to -28% y/y, but this is ahead of industry declines on a dollar basis between -25% y/y to -35% y/y.

Zillow outlook (Zillow Q4 shareholder letter)

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices near $45, Zillow trades at a market cap of $10.47 billion. After we net off the $3.36 billion of cash and $1.70 billion of debt on Zillow's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $8.81 billion.

For the current fiscal year FY23, Wall Street analysts are expecting $1.85 billion in revenue (y/y is not meaningful here due to the exit of iBuying in FY22); and for FY24 consensus expects a 14% y/y rebound to $2.11 billion in revenue. This puts Zillow's valuation at 4.2x EV/FY24 revenue - which I think is a fair value against a company that has demonstrated an ability to generate 40%+ adjusted EBITDA margins on its most lucrative revenue stream.

Stick with Zillow as it continues to invest for the long term.