Zillow: Invest During The Recession, And You'll Be Grateful Later

Apr. 17, 2023 5:11 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.96K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Zillow have fallen since the company's recent Q4 earnings report, which forecasted a further slowdown in revenue in 2023.
  • Though Zillow is facing sharp declines from its core Premier Agent business, the company is tracking well above expected industry declines.
  • Now having divested its Zillow Offers business, Zillow's renewed focus on building a real estate "super app" is compelling.
  • Web traffic to Zillow sites is tracking above peer averages as well.
Zillow

hapabapa

As usual, investors have a sullen outlook on companies that are well known to be cyclical. The real estate industry is no exception here: though the fact that the last housing bust happened in 2008 has made real estate seem incredibly sturdy over

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.96K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of Z either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.