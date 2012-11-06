Analyzing Patent Intellectual Property In High Technology Companies

Apr. 17, 2023 5:12 PM ETINTC, NVDA, QCOM, CSCO, NOK, ERIC, TXN, ADI, MRVL, IBM, AAPL, ERIXF, NOKBF
nstollon profile picture
nstollon
297 Followers

Summary

  • Virtually all companies rely on their Intellectual Property to differentiate themselves as a measure of the innovation of a company.
  • Patents are a key IP that rarely gets analyzed and is not even factored into book value calculations.
  • We discuss some simple means of obtaining patent metrics for a company.

IP, Intellectual Property Patent Concept

Olivier Le Moal

Virtually all companies rely on their Intellectual Property (IP) to differentiate themselves and as a basis for most of their products. Roughly speaking, IP can be considered as a measure of the innovation of a company. While many companies report on R&D

table

IP Metrics For select Companies (NStollon)

This article was written by

nstollon profile picture
nstollon
297 Followers
I'm an old school engineer, been active in the market since the 1980s. I have nothing to sell here, just looking to get feedback on ideas... I analyze companies using same techniques I learned for other engineering systems - look at the best tradeoffs of performance, reliability, and costs for a given environment. I do have a bias that a dollar put into my pocket is worth a lot more than than a dollar sitting in someone else's spread sheet.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, AMD, NVDA, MRVL, CSCO, TXN, ADI, QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.