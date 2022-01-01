Oleksandr Filon/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) focuses on providing decarbonization solutions globally. It has recently announced the acquisition of Origin Energy which I believe can accelerate its growth by increasing its global footprint and market share. It also pays a high dividend, making it an attractive investment opportunity for risk-averse investors.

About BEP

BEP deals in owning and operating renewable power & sustainable solutions assets. Its global and diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets covering over 98% of its business, has 25,400 MW of operating capacity, 69700 GWh of yearly LTA generation, and 110,000 MW of development pipeline. The company generates energy through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed energy, and sustainable solution segments diversified across five continents. Hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed energy, and sustainable solution segments generate 63%, 25%, 8%, and 4%, respectively, of the total energy generation of its global portfolio. The hydroelectric segment reported funds from operations of $667 million in FY2022, out of which North America, Colombia, and Brazil contributed 62%, 17.4%, and 20.6%, respectively. The wind segment generated $326 million in funds from operations in which North America, Europe, Brazil, and Asia contributed 52.8%, 35%, 5.8%, and 6.4%, respectively. The funds from operations for the solar segment reached $253 million, and for distributed energy and sustainable solutions segment, it stood at $154 million. The company has a strategic partnership with leading buyers of clean energy, such as Amazon (AMZN) and BASF, which helps it to maintain its growth by generating recurring demand. In the previous year, it also entered into a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse, one of the leading nuclear services businesses.

Revenue Classification of BEP (Investor Presentation: Slide No: 43)

Acquisition of Origin Energy

The objective of achieving decarbonization has given tremendous momentum to clean energy companies. It has highly induced investment in this sector and increased opportunities to achieve growth. In addition, as the macro tailwinds are strong, it has also intensified competition in the industry where the competitors compete based on operating capabilities, strong customer base, access to capital, and diversified portfolios. Identifying these demand dynamics and competitive scenarios, a group led by Brookfield Renewable Partners & including the institutional investors GIC & Temasek, as well as the LNG firm MidOcean Energy, which is founded and managed by EIG, have agreed to buy Origin Energy Limited.

Origin Energy is a leading energy retailer & integrated power generator in Australia. It has a huge market share of 24% in the national electricity market of Australia and owns a 27.5% stake in the Australia Pacific LNG project (APLNG). The acquisition deal is completed at a valuation of $12.4 billion which is a 53.4% premium to the Origin's share price before the announcement. Brookfield Renewable anticipates investing up to $750 million, with the money coming from a combination of corporate loans, refinancing of current hydro assets, and revenues from asset recycling programs. Origin's Energy Markets, regarded as Australia's largest integrated power generator and energy retailer, will be owned by Brookfield and its investors, while Origin's Integrated Gas business, which includes its upstream gas operations and the 27.5% share in APLNG, will be owned separately by MidOcean.

Upon acquiring Origin's Energy Markets business, Brookfield intends to significantly reduce Origin's carbon emissions and invest at least $20 billion in new renewables & storage technologies. A major component of this investment is the retirement of the largest coal-fired power station in Australia, Eraring. The new-build investment would represent one-fifth of the capacity required to be developed in the National Electricity Market (NEM) by 2030. I believe this acquisition can act as a primary catalyst to accelerate BEP's growth as BEP can leverage its strong supply chain to expand the market share of Origin to cater to the rapidly increasing demand for decarbonization solutions. As per my analysis, this acquisition can help the company to grow financially and help it create a strong position in the competitive market by capturing prominent decarbonization opportunities & expanding its footprint in Australia, as Origin Energy is the market leader and should benefit from the electrification of the Australian economy; which can help it to provide low-cost services & products such as an expanded distributed & retail energy offering and decarbonization services. These low-cost services can enhance the profit margins in the coming year. The company's management has stated that their FFO might grow 9% annually with acquisitions.

According to data found on Seeking Alpha, BEP's FFO for FY2023 might be $1.76 per share, which is 13.01% YoY growth. The management also believes that, including margin enhancement, inflation escalation, development pipeline, and acquisition, the FFO annual growth can be more than 10%. After considering all these factors, I believe investors can expect positive impacts of this acquisition on the company's cash flows and dividend payout.

Dividend Yield

The company has paid its shareholders a high and consistent dividend over the past many years. The company's dividend payment has shown significant growth with a compound annual growth rate of 6% since 2000. In the previous year, it distributed a cash dividend of $0.32 in each of the four quarters, which makes the annual dividend $1.28, representing a dividend yield of 4.15% compared to the current share price. In the last five years, the company has distributed on an average 80% of the total FFO, which gives the annual dividend payment of $1.40 per share (80% of $1.76), a 10% dividend growth as compared to last year's dividend. However, in the recent quarter, BEP distributed a cash dividend of $0.3375 in the first quarter, which indicates that the company might stick to its historical 6% dividend growth. Therefore I am keeping my estimates conservative and estimating a dividend payment of $1.35 per share, representing a forward dividend yield of 4.38% compared to the current share price of $30.82. I believe BEP can sustain its dividend payment in the coming quarters due to its recent acquisition of origin energy which can fuel its financial growth with 13.01% YoY FFO growth.

The forward dividend yield of 4.38% is very attractive as it is 20.32% higher than BEP's 4-year average dividend yield. The forward dividend yield of 4.38% is significantly higher than the sector median dividend yield of 3.39%. Therefore, I believe this high dividend yield makes the company an attractive investment opportunity for yield-hungry and risk-averse investors looking for stable returns.

Dividend Growth History of BEP (Investor Presentation: Slide No: 10)

What is the Main Risk Faced by BEP?

The company's renewable power facilities generate revenue that is dependent on the amount of electricity generated, which is, in turn, dependent on available water flows, wind, and irradiance, as well as weather conditions. Depending on the season and the year, hydrology, wind, irradiance, and weather conditions vary naturally and can also change permanently due to climate change. If any of the above conditions occur, it can negatively impact the company's producing abilities and can reduce its revenues by contracting its profit margins.

Valuation

The company has recently announced the acquisition of Origin Energy, which can help it to capture additional market share and rising demand. Analyst estimates show that BEP's FFO for FY2023 could be $1.76 per share or 13.01% YoY growth. The management thinks that the FFO yearly increase can be greater than 10% when taking into account margin improvement, inflation escalation, development pipeline, and acquisition. At the current share of $30.82, an FFO of $1.76 gives the forward P/FFO ratio of 17.51x. After comparing the forward P/FFO ratio with BEP's 5-year average P/FFO ratio of 19.73x, I think the company is undervalued.

Conclusion

The company has huge expansion opportunities due to strong macro tailwinds in the energy market due to decarbonization. It is exposed to the risk of reduction in electricity generation due to climate conditions. The company is expected to grow financially in the coming times as it has recently acquired Origin Energy which is a power generator and energy retailer with the largest market share in Australia. It pays a dividend yield of 4.38%, significantly higher than its 4-year average dividend yield and sector median. After comparing the forward P/FFO ratio with BEP's 5-year average P/FFO ratio of 19.73x, I think the company is undervalued. After analyzing all the above factors, I assign a buy rating to BEP.