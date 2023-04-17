MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 17, 2023 4:24 PM ETMainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB), MNSBP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.91K Followers

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Dick - Chairman and CEO

Tom Chmelik - CFO and Senior Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Chris Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our virtual earnings discussion. My name is Jeff Dick, and I'm the Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc, a MainStreet Bank. I'm joined here today with Tom Chmelik, who is the CFO and Senior Executive Vice President of the Company and the Bank.

This presentation is going to take about 11 minutes. We'll open for questions for the remainder of the hour or whatever time we need. Solution today, you'll see on the portal that you're able to submit your questions at any time during the presentation, we'll address your questions during the Q&A session. In addition, the two analysts who cover our company will be able to ask their questions and share their comments during the Q&A session. We'll consolidate similar questions, and if we don't answer your question during the discussion, we will follow-up with you.

We'd be remiss if we didn't point you to our safe harbor page that describes the context of forward looking statements. Finally, we use certain non-GAAP measures which are identified as such within our presentation materials.

As you look to our market, I'm sure everyone on the call today knows how strong and vibrant the DC metropolitan area is. We are fortunate to be in a market that includes a federal city. So, as we look at our first quarter performance, with the current tensions in banking, we actually hesitated on whether or not we should tout our earnings. After all, can a considerably run bank have record earnings without taking on too much risk?

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.