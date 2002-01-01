My Portfolio March Update: 5 Buys

Apr. 17, 2023 5:44 PM ETAANNF, ABBV, ADRNY, AHH, AHH.PA, AHODF, AJRD, AVGO, BAM, BAM:CA, BAMGF, BAMKF, BKAMF, BKFAF, BN, BN.PF.A:CA, BN.PF.B:CA, BN.PF.D:CA, BN.PF.E:CA, BN.PF.F:CA, BN.PF.G:CA, BN.PF.H:CA, BN.PF.I:CA, BN.PF.J:CA, BN.PR.B:CA, BN.PR.C:CA, BN.PR.K:CA, BN.PR.M:CA, BN.PR.N:CA, BN.PR.R:CA, BN.PR.T:CA, BN.PR.X:CA, BN.PR.Z:CA, BN:CA, BNB-USD, BROXF, BTC-USD, BXDIF, CBOE, CVS, DGRO, EBBGF, EBBNF, EBGEF, EBRGF, ENB, ENB.PFA:CA, ENB.PFC:CA, ENB.PFE:CA, ENB.PFG:CA, ENB.PFK:CA, ENB.PFU:CA, ENB.PFV:CA, ENB.PRA:CA, ENB.PRB:CA, ENB.PRD:CA, ENB.PRF:CA, ENB.PRH:CA, ENB.PRJ:CA, ENB.PRN:CA, ENB.PRP:CA, ENB.PRT:CA, ENB.PRU:CA, ENB.PRV:CA, ENB.PRY:CA, ENB:CA, ENBA, ENBBF, ENBFF, ENBGF, ENBRF, ENNPF, FSNUF, FSNUY, FSTX, HBAR-USD, IBKR, ICE, IDEXF, IDEXY, INTC, LHX, LMT, MS, MS.PA, MS.PE, MS.PF, MS.PI, MS.PK, MS.PL, MS.PO, MS.PP, MSFT, NDAQ, NTST, OSH, PFH, PRH, PROSF, PROSY, PRS, PRU, RGA, RZB, RZC, STNE, TJX, V, VICI, VNNVF, VONOY, XTZ-USD
Bjorn Zonneveld profile picture
Bjorn Zonneveld
1.39K Followers

Summary

  • This month I had 5 transactions.
  • New forward dividends are approximately $1,121.
  • Next month I will look at Morgan Stanley, Prudential Financial, CVS Health, and Brookfield Asset Management.

Man is writing focus on the long term.

designer491

March was a bad month for my portfolio, as it declined multiple percentage points. This was the result of the underperformance of the European real estate sector and the small crisis in the financial sector. The decline in the European real

Inflation expectations of the European Central Bank

inflation expectations ECB (European Central Bank)

An overview of CBOE's dividends per share since 2017

CBOE dividends per share (Tikr.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

An overview of all the assets such as pipelines of Enbridge

Assets Enbridge (Enbridge)

Dividends the author received per month over the past 5 years

dividends per month (Author)

Sector allocation of the portfolio of the author

Sector allocation (Author)

An overview of MS' return on tangible common equity 2010 and 2022

Return on Tangible Common Equity (Morgan Stanley)

An overview of all the businesses of CVS

New CVS business (CVS Oak St. acquisition presentation)

An overview of the expectations of BAM for alternative assets

Alternative asset growth (BAM Q1)

This article was written by

Bjorn Zonneveld profile picture
Bjorn Zonneveld
1.39K Followers
I mainly focus on stocks that are unknown by the public and REITs. As for me: I am a BBA graduate who is pursuing a Master in Finance (MSF) at Erasmus University (Rotterdam, Netherlands) and work a student job in the real estate industry. My portfolio mainly consist of dividend growth stocks and REITs. Although I do have smaller positions in growth and value (non-dividend) stocks. My largest positions are: Enbridge, Abbvie and VICI.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL COMPANIES MENTIONED UNDER HOLDINGS OR OTHERWISE SPECIFIED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.