Summary

  • Orrön Energy AB (publ) is the remaining business of Lundin Energy focused on renewable energy only.
  • As part of the Lundin Group of Companies, this company has access to considerably more resources and experience than would normally be expected.
  • Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, the company will report in euros rather than United States dollars.
  • The net debt position appears to be fairly conservative.
  • Fast growth is always risky, but the organizational backing appears to limit that risk with Orrön Energy AB (publ).
Solar and wind energy farm

24K-Production

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on April 17, 2023.)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCPK:LNDNF) was the old Lundin Energy before the oil and gas part of the company was acquired by Aker BP (OTCQX:AKRBF

Orron Energy Company History

Orron Energy Company History

Orron Energy Net Debt Position Described

Orron Energy Net Debt Position Described

Orron Energy Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures

Orron Energy Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures

Orron Energy Cash Flow Calculation

Orron Energy Cash Flow Calculation

Orron Energy Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

Orron Energy Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

Orron Energy Long Term Guidance

Orron Energy Long Term Guidance

