Not many things can be boring in the exciting world of investing. But there are always exceptions. Investing in and tracking utility companies might be one such exception. There are no charismatic CEOs or flash alerts or constant "next big things." But, boy are they effective. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is living proof of being "boringly effective," as the company has just announced its 22nd annual dividend increase, as reported here by Seeking Alpha.
Since this article focuses on The Southern Company's dividend strength, I am using Seeking Alpha's dividend grades and evaluating each of these major sections in increasing order of importance. Let us get into the details.
Now, back to the elephant in the room. In short, the answer is the industry. The long-drawn answer is that utility companies tend to and need to invest in a lot of physical assets to maintain/grow the business over time. This trend is the same with almost any utility company, as can be seen here with Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) and here with Duke Energy Corp (DUK). I highly recommend this article if you are skeptical about investing in utility stocks because of FCF concerns.
The Southern Company has stuck onto the pattern of increasing quarterly dividend by 2 cents every year since 2017. This means, the dividend growth rate has fallen each year and I expect this trend to continue in the future.
From a technical perspective, SO stock is showing reasonable strength. The stock is trading above its 100-Day and 200-Day moving averages but is lower than the 5-, 20-, and 50-Day moving averages. Lastly, utility stocks are highly susceptible to interest rates for two reasons: (1) they tend to carry high debt; and (2) investors look up to utility stocks primarily for their yield.
When the much safer savings accounts yield more, there is little reason to touch these stocks unless they offer a huge bargain, which The Southern Company isn't at this moment. The stock is trading at a multiple of nearly 20, and at the expected earnings growth of 7%, a Price-Earnings/Growth ("PEG") ratio of 3 is too rich in the current macro environment.
I was invested in The Southern Company in the past but took sizeable gains around 2016/2017 when dividend-paying stocks got excessively overvalued. When I got back into utilities, I decided to invest in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (VPU), as it had a comparable yield and is less risky than a single stock by definition. However, should I get back into individual utility stocks, there is no doubt in my mind that The Southern Company will be at the top of the list as the company marches towards the coveted 25 year mark in dividend growth.
