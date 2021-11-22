COWZ: This Buffett-Style Value ETF Could Change Your Life

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Free cash flow is the purest form of valuation, and helped make Ben Graham and Warren Buffett legends.
  • Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF is a value exchange-traded fund that uses free cash flow/enterprise value, the single best single metric investing strategy of the last 31 years.
  • The COWZ ETF owns 100 world-beater companies that best free cash flow minting, Buffett's "Owner earnings" in any given year.
  • It has historically delivered 16% annual returns since 1991 (strategy), 16% returns since 2017, and Morningstar thinks it will generate 17% returns long term. If you want market-beating returns with very low valuations, COWZ is a potentially great choice.
  • If you want the closest thing to a Buffett-style deep value ETF, COWZ is it. This is why I'm adding it to my family's $2 million hedge fund, as a 5.5% allocation.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Portrait of crazy retired funky bearded old man with eyeglasses eyewear raise his fists scream yeah celebrate victory look at money falling wearing leopard shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, April 17th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Warren Buffett started out his career as a student of Ben Graham, the founder of value investing and securities analysis.

His career was made by such

x

Dividend Kings ZEUS Portfolio Tracker

x

Pacer ETFs

x

Morningstar

x

Morningstar

x

Pacer ETFs

x

Pacer ETFs

x

Morningstar

x

Pacer ETFs

x

Fund Visualizer Premium

x

Fund Visualizer Premium

x

Fund Visualizer Premium

x

Fund Visualizer Premium

x

Pacer ETFs

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Pacer ETFs

x

Morningstar

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • my $2 million family hedge fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
103.32K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I will buy COWZ as soon as my family can afford it (medical bills make it impossible right now).

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.