INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 17, 2023 7:01 PM ETINVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.91K Followers

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Blum - Investor Relations, Lytham Partners

Steven Shum - Chief Executive Officer

Andrea Goren - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Campbell - Chief Operating Officer and Vice President, Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Joanne Lee - Maxim Group

John Heerdink - Vista Partners

Operator

Hello and welcome to the INVO Bioscience Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Blum with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.

Robert Blum

Thanks so much. Good afternoon, everyone, and as the operator said thank you for joining us for today's INVO Bioscience fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results conference call. Joining us on today's call is INVO Bioscience's CEO, Steve Shum; the Company's Chief Operating Officer and VP of Business Development, Mike Campbell; and Andrea Goren, the company's Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin with the event, we submit for the record the following statement. Certain matters discussed on this conference call by the management of INVO Bioscience may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All statements regarding the company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.