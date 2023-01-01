undefined undefined

Thesis

The Main BuyWrite Fund (BATS:BUYW) is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle is a flavor of the options strategy of writing covered calls on a portfolio of equities. However, there are several factors which make this fund stand out:

the fund is a Cross-Asset Fund: unlike other ETFs or CEFs which focus solely on the S&P 500 or Nasdaq, BUYW has a cross-asset build, its portfolio containing ETFs which replicate the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, the semiconductors sub-sectors, homebuilders, etc.

the fund has an Active Flexible Approach in its buy-write strategy: unlike some of its peers there is no systematic approach here (i.e. writing calls every 1-month rolling), but the collateral manager makes its own decisions regarding timing and amount overwritten

the fund has the ability to write Cash-Covered puts: BUYW uses both the covered call and cash covered puts strategy

The vehicle aims to provide a high level of total return, and as per its literature:

The Fund invests in domestic and international exchange-traded funds to provide investors with sustained exposure to domestic and foreign equity markets over time. The Fund also uses the Adviser’s “BuyWrite” strategy, an investment strategy of writing (selling) call options on a security owned by the Fund to generate additional returns from the option premium. The Fund also seeks returns by writing (selling) secured put options. The Fund’s option strategy may also have the benefit of reducing the volatility of the Fund’s portfolio in comparison to that of broad equity market indexes. The Fund is an actively managed ETF and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

We like the approach taken by this fund and think this is the correct one. In prior articles where we covered buy-write investment vehicles we identified the lack of flexibility as an issue with the strategy. In many cases when the market is over-bought or over-sold, systematic strategies continue down the same path, with no adjustments. BUYW aims to adjust, and we can see from the 'Holdings' section below that the vehicle had a low 5.5% over-written percentage back in October 2022 when the market was setting a new low. That is how a correct active strategy should look like - use a high overwritten call percentage when the market is overbought, and a low percentage when the market is oversold.

Although the fund can also monetize the volatility provided by put options, it can only do so via cash covered ones:

The Fund may not sell “naked” put or call options, i.e., equity options representing more shares of an ETF than the Fund has cash on hand and available to purchase or index options greater than the value of the underlying security.

This blend of active management of the top side via selling calls and also monetization of the put skew via cash covered puts is a smart active strategy. The fund has delivered so far since its IPO (it became an ETF only in late 2022), and has outperformed the S&P 500 and its buy-write peers (both ETFs and CEFs) in the past six months.

Holdings

The fund has a dynamic portfolio approach, meaning that the collateral pool can change depending on the asset manager's views on how the market is going to move. The fund does not post its current portfolio on its website, but as of the latest Annual Report the composition was as follows:

October 2022 Holdings (Annual Report)

We can see that as of October 2022 the fund's main components were the S&P 500 Index via the SPY ETF, the consumer staples sector via the XLP ETF and the Nasdaq via the QQQ ETF.

As of that date only 5.5% of the portfolio was over-written with call options. We like that build because October/November marked a bottom in the equity market. As an active fund you want to take off your hedges (i.e. call options) near the bottom, and just ride the market up. The issue with systematic funds is that they automatically buy-write every month or 3 months irrespective of market conditions. An active fund has the ability to identify over-bought or over-sold conditions and adjust its options strategy as such.

The fund is active in its collateral selection as well. As per its website, which lists its long equity positions, the composition has now changed:

Top Holdings (Fund Website)

We can notice how SPY, QQQ and the semi-conductors sector are now the top holdings in the fund. This is an active collateral management team that will switch names as it moves to more aggressive or defensive positionings.

Performance

The fund has done well since its IPO beating the S&P 500 and other buy-write CEFs and ETFs:

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

To note that before IPO-ing as an ETF, the vehicle was operating as a mutual fund:

The Fund is adopting the accounting history and performance of the predecessor mutual fund, the Main BuyWrite Fund (the “Predecessor Fund”) as the result of a reorganization of the Predecessor Fund into the Fund (the “Reorganization”). Prior to the Reorganization, the Fund had not yet commenced operations. The bar chart and performance table below show the variability of the Fund’s and its Predecessor Fund’s returns

Historic Performance (Mutual Fund) (Annual Report)

As a mutual fund, its returns were decent but by no means spectacular, especially when compared to a blend of market indices (SPY, QQQ, XLP).

Conclusion

The Main BuyWrite Fund is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle has the ability to both write covered calls as well as puts (cash covered). What sets this fund apart from its buy-write cohort is its active approach to the option overlay as well as its cross-asset, dynamic portfolio allocation. The vehicle contains a number of sectoral ETFs such as SPY, QQQ, XLP and SMH, which are actively managed in terms of weightings and allocations. On paper, the fund is able to do what other systematic buy-write vehicles cannot - namely restrain from writing calls at the bottom of the market (over-sold conditions). The ETF was IPO-ed in late 2022, being under the mutual fund format up to that point. Since its IPO and into 2023 the fund has had an outstanding performance, outperforming the S&P 500 and its peers in the buy-write space.