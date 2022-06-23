Here at the Lab, we already commented on Enel's new management changes with a publication called Not The Expected CEO. In the meantime, Leonardo's stock price (OTCPK:FINMF, OTCPK:FINMY) increased after the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) filed the list for the company's renewal of the CEO and directors board. Given the shareholders' meeting called for May 9, the MEF, with a 30.2% equity stake in Leonardo, has proposed Roberto Cingolani as the new CEO and Stefano Pontecorvo as the new company's President.
Cingolani, former Minister of Ecological Transition in the Draghi government and former Head of Technologies and Innovation at Leonardo from 2019 to 2021, will replace Alessandro Profumo. And the new company's president was the former ambassador to Russia, Pakistan, and England as well as holding important roles within NATO.
Here at the Lab, we positively view Cingolani's nomination, being a manager with a background within the group. In any case, at present it is premature to make predictions about the strategy that will be adopted; however, we believe that his predecessor strategy will most likely be confirmed with a focus on internationalization, efficiencies, and improvement of free cash flow, completing the restructuring of the Aerostructures, innovation and international alliances division. Although we believe that the market would have preferred the appointment of a manager with a more solid background in the A&D sector, Cingolani's appointment is a rational move given its focus on cybersecurity programs.
At this point, investors' attention will focus more on the new CEO's confirmation of the €3 billion FCF cumulative target over the period 2021-2025 as well as on the group's order intake indicating new orders for €90 billion in 2022-2026. For the current year, as already mentioned, Leonardo:
expects orders for around €17 billion, revenues in the €15/€15.6 billion range, and a cash flow of 600 million. Forecasted net group debt of around €2.6 billion.
While for the first 2023 quarter, which is usually the least significant, our internal team expects a good start both in terms of order collection, which we see growing by around 15% as well as from the operating free cash flow level. In detail, for the latter figure, we forecast that the group will manage to significantly reduce its usual Q1 free cash flow absorption from €1 billion in Q1 2022 to approximately €750 million. As regards the other balance sheet data, we expect a less brilliant performance due to a more difficult comparison basis in terms of revenues and the already announced impacts of inflation on the group's EBITDA.
In the context of increasing military spending globally, the outlook remains positive for Leonardo and we expect strategic development on cyber and infrastructure protection.
Here at the Lab, we believe it is unlikely that the Italian Armed Forces' request will be met in full. However, we are convinced that the demand for new aircraft, in particular, the EFA "Typhoon", could represent a significant medium-term catalyst for Leonardo. Last time, we reported how Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) were competing for a massive order from Air India for 500 aircraft, and how NATO was also pressing Italy on a higher defense GDP budget. Boeing orders are picking up, and there are now two companies interested in the new 787s. Riyadh Air, which is expected to purchase 39 aircraft, and the state-owned company, Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia). According to the WSJ, these agreements between Boeing and the Saudi government are around $35 billion. Such a contract could lead Boeing to accelerate the start of 787 productions, to the benefit of Leonardo's activities in the aerostructures division.
As a reminder, Leonardo is the sole supplier of the central section of the 787 fuselages and also supplies the aircraft's horizontal stabilizers. In our current 787 estimates, we assume a production recovery that is in line with Boeing's conservative assumptions: 4 units per month in 2023, 7 units per month in 2024, and 9 units per month in 2025. There is too much positive news that we are not accounting for. Within the A&D sector, Leonardo is currently trading in the bottom Price Earnings quartile and is offering an FCF of 12.5% by 2025. Having almost reached our €12 target price, we decided to increase Leonardo's buy rating to €14 per share. Looking at the defense capitalization, the total equity value stood at €736 billion. On average, market capitalization is four times higher than equity, with Italian companies among the least valued by the Stock Exchange. Fincantieri shares implied 1.5x while Leonardo's equity is only at 0.6 times. This discount is not justified, we suggest increasing Leonardo's shares.
