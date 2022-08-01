Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment

The Controversy

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) has been in the news for what passes as controversy these days as conservative pundits and some on social media have called for a boycott of the company's signature Bud Light beer. I'll keep the recap brief since this has been discussed to death, but basically, AB InBev sponsored Dylan Mulvaney, who is transgender, to promote Bud Light on Instagram for a March Madness advertisement. The whole clip is about 50 seconds long and is a pretty standard pitch. In response, some on social media called for a boycott of the beer. That's pretty much it.

BUD stock initially took a dive as major media outlets picked up the story, but has since ticked back up:

Data by YCharts

I was waffling on whether to tackle this at all, but I have seen a number of questions and countless heated discussions on Seeking Alpha comments sections and across the Internet in general about how the current state of affairs will affect the prospects of AB InBev's stock, so I thought it might be worth sharing my two cents. Not because I think my opinion is any more valid than anyone else's mind you, but because I'd like to provide a more contextual approach that I feel could bring some clarity to any investors feeling unsure about the situation.

The Social Media Boycott

This is not the first boycott born of social media outrage, nor will it be the last. However, as has been evidenced by the history of these campaigns, it is considerably easier to generate buzz and get people talking about something than it is to get those people to actually do something. The viral news cycle has a way of making things feel more widespread, relevant, and important than they really are, especially when it comes to companies or stock prices. There are myriad instances of this.

One such example was when, in 2020, the CEO of Goya Foods praised then-President Donald Trump during a White House visit, which elicited calls for a boycott from liberal-minded folks. Cornell University conducted research on what effect, if any, this had on the company's sales. Interestingly, they found that in the two weeks following the outbreak of the controversy, Goya sales increased by 22% despite an analysis of Twitter data showing that tweets criticizing Goya far outnumbered those supporting company. Further, they found that most of the sales increase was derived from Republican-voting areas of the country, which is likely evidence that there was a so-called "buycott" in support of the target of the boycott.

However, the most important piece of data, in my opinion, was that, once the controversy had faded from the news cycle, Goya sales returned to their baseline levels. So what's the takeaway here?

Most controversial topics are, almost by definition, the ones that have an almost equal number of people on both sides. This means that, if a company does something controversial to rally one side against a product, it's likely this action will also rally the other side to support the product, sort of like Newton's Third Law. And then, once the next controversy drops and there's something new to get mad about, people move on and the previous thing returns to normal.

Even more importantly though, as it is in most things, money gets the last word. In that vein, Donald Trump Jr. urged those calling for a boycott to give AB InBev a pass this time because the company provides more funding to Republicans than Democrats when it comes to election donations by a margin of around 60-40. Social media boycotts already have an ineffective track record, but one without a unified front is even more doomed to failure.

AB InBev's Global Reach

I think I've sufficiently made the case for why this boycott will not harm AB InBev's prospects going forward, but I also think this presents the perfect opportunity to assess exactly how important North America is to AB InBev. In the hypothetical scenario where, against all odds, this boycott picks up steam and sales permanently drop, should investors worry?

Though North America is AB InBev's largest market by revenue, the company's worldwide reach has been expanding at an impressive pace considering that one might have expected the beer market to already be saturated:

Chart by Kumquat Research w/data from AB InBev Q4 and FY2022 Report

As we can see from the chart, North America has the highest revenue by a fair margin, though EBITDA is lagging behind the Middle Americas.

By beer volume, North America is actually third out of the five regions, and if growth trends continue as they have recently, it could even be fourth a decade from now. The higher average selling price of beer is currently keeping revenue from North America on top but the cost of goods sold and SG&A expenses are significantly higher than other regions too despite the lower production volume, bringing down profitability.

On the other hand, revenue growth in the Middle Americas, South America, and EMEA has been robust:

Chart by Kumquat Research w/data from AB InBev Q4 and FY2022 Report

NOTE: This revenue growth figure excludes changes in currency values and tax credits

The biggest takeaway from this chart, in my opinion, is that AB InBev's growth centers are actually pretty close in EBITDA margin to North America, and in the case of the Middle Americas significantly above it, indicating that the company will likely benefit more from investing in these potentially lucrative areas than in NA going forward. Specifically, the combined high growth and EBITDA margin of the Middle Americas segment will likely lead to it becoming the flagship for the company in the coming years, while the rapid growth of South America could see the segment match NA's revenue in a few years' time and match EBITDA a few more years after that.

This is not to say that North America is not an important part of AB InBev's global strategy, but if the entire region is 30% of the company's revenue, the United States is a fraction of that, the people who care to boycott are a tiny fraction of that, the odds of a boycott doing any damage are negligible, and the other regions the company serves are looking more potentially lucrative in the long-run anyway, why the hell would this controversy change your investment thesis?

As for my investment opinion, I think AB InBev is a cash cow with solid growth prospects that will likely continue to dominate the brewery business for the next century at least. The company currently produces more than double the beer volume of its closest competition, Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), has a secure foothold in up-and-coming regions, and utilizes the economies of scale of its supply chain to produce an impressive profit margin in a crowded space.

One of the more significant downsides to owning the stock is the immense amount of debt on the company's balance sheet: $80 billion as of Q4 2022. This pile has been accumulated from past M&A, the most recent of which was the SABMiller mega-acquisition in 2016. However, despite this daunting figure and the increase in interest rates around the world, AB InBev is well-positioned to deleverage its balance sheet in the coming years.

The company paid down $8.9 billion in FY2022, has $10 billion in cash on hand, holds 95% of its bond as fixed-rate with around a 4% coupon, and has little to no medium-term refinancing needs as the weighted average maturity of its bond portfolio is more than 15 years. Combine that with leveraged free cash flow of around $5.6 billion total over the last four quarters, and I don't think the debt is too much of a concern. Evidently, neither does management as the board proposed a 50% dividend increase for the current fiscal year.

As AB InBev continues to generate cash and pay down its liabilities, I expect to see the stock melt upwards as investors come around to the more favorable balance sheet and risk-reward profile. However, it's my opinion that buying now while there is still some market uncertainty is the optimal course of action, boycott or no.

Investor Takeaway

Social media boycotts have become all too common nowadays, but nearly every single one has been all bark and no bite. This one will be no different. The largest brewery in the world, an international behemoth, won't be derailed by a few outraged talking heads on the Internet.

AB InBev is cultivating high-growth regions outside North America that could very well be the future of the company, and while NA is still a mature cash generator that will be essential to deleveraging the balance sheet, it is not so reliant on the United States market that it need fear any backlash from this controversy.

From an investment perspective, BUD looks to be a solid long-term play as it continues to pay down its debt, generate cash, and expand the global reach of its product line. This controversy won't even register on the corporate Richter scale in a few months' time, let alone a few years' time.

Thanks for reading!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.