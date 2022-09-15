Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ryan Madden as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Rasi Bhadramani

Investment Thesis

Despite looking very cheap, Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN:CA) carries more risk than its underlying valuation numbers imply, because of the potential for office leasing to fall on hard times. If that does indeed happen, both Allied's NAV and their income making potential will shrink, which could place the company in a tough spot.

In analyzing office REITs at present, I would suggest investors ignore almost entirely NAV for the time being and focus on a REIT's ability to withstand a very tough, depression-level office leasing environment. From the following article I hope to show that for Allied Properties REIT to succeed going forward, they need to lower their debt and graduate their properties under development in order to generate more income and spend less money. It's time to tighten the belt.

A Closer Look at Allied’s Debt

The obvious place to begin when discussing Allied’s financial situation is their debt load. Allied reported $4.2 billion dollars in debt in their most recent annual report, and their debt has been growing quite rapidly, nearly doubling in size since 2019, which is a span of 3 years. It is partly because of their debt load that Allied has announced their intention to sell their Urban Data Centre portfolio in Toronto.

Despite this seemingly quite large debt expansion in recent years, many of Allied’s liquidity measures are not outside or far outside their historical ranges for the past 10 years. Measures of interest coverage, total indebtedness, equity to asset, FFO and AFFO payout ratios all look within their historical range. The one measurement that sticks out in this regard is Allied’s Debt to EBITDA, which is currently quite a bit larger than in the past.

AP.UN Debt to EBITDA 2013-2022 (Allied Properties REIT Annual Reports)

As the chart above clearly shows, Allied’s debt relative to its EBITDA has been growing quite rapidly. Partly in order to address this imbalance, Allied will sell its Toronto UDC package, which it currently values at $1.3 billion or so on its balance sheet. The proper execution of that sale will go a long way to addressing Allied’s balance sheet, although I am not sure that will redeem Allied’s reputation just yet with investors, because there are several more macro concerns with Allied Properties REIT.

The Concerns with Office Real Estate

Office real estate post-pandemic has been in a tough spot. Whether justified or not, the pandemic’s increased use of virtual office solutions has convinced many people of an office-less future. As a result, office buildings are being lumped in with DVD players and CD collections as another casualty of the inevitable transition to an internet-saturated world. And it isn’t just perception - Canadian office vacancies hit an all-time high in the first quarter of 2023 according to a recent CBRE report, according to Building magazine. A US CBRE report discusses the current transition that office real estate is going through, and most analysts seem to agree that office leasing will be in for a tough few years, and that companies increasingly are interested in the best quality office spaces. This movement towards quality will be so pronounced that top end locales should continue to do quite well, but mid-tier and discount office spaces will have a difficult time finding tenants.

On top of all those concerns about office real estate and its challenges in particular, Canadian real estate at large has had its doubters over the past few years. Add to that the general belief that the global economy is going into a recession, and there are plenty of reasons to be pessimistic about Allied Properties REIT short-term outlook. One potential silver lining for Allied amid all of this doom and gloom is that they have always focused on top quality assets and creating valuable experiences for office workers. That conviction may end up serving them well in the office leasing market of the future, with its focus on high-quality assets.

The Value Case of Allied Properties REIT

Let’s take a quick look at AP.UN from a value proposition. It makes a pretty appealing case. At a current price as of close April 10th, 2023 Allied Properties REIT is trading at $23.08. That’s less than half of its NAV (about 45 cents on the dollar). It’s P/AFFO is under 11 and it’s P/FFO is under 10. All of those are way lower than typically seen from Allied in the past ten years. With a dividend yield nearing 8%, it would be hard to find any metric that doesn’t show that Allied Properties REIT is undervalued today, relative to its past performance.

AP.UN P/FFO & P/AFFO 10 Year Historic (Allied Properties REIT Annual Reports)

Nevertheless, there are enough headwinds to make the company fall even further. Due to its high level of debt, and the general pessimism for both office real estate’s outlook and the Canadian economy in general, it is perfectly reasonable to believe that AP.UN could fall even further in the near term.

Urban Data Centre Sale

Given that Allied’s debt situation has given investors some concerns, I think it is reasonable to see it as the company’s number one challenge long-term. Even though a lot of the metrics show that Allied does not have a debt problem (yet), they certainly have been growing the debt precipitously. In order to address their debt, Allied has put their Urban Data Centre portfolio up for sale. While most of their office real estate has a depressed sales market, Data Centres are very hot right now, and with a valuation at $1.3 Billion dollars on the company ledger, this UDC sale is of huge importance right now for Allied’s balance sheet. Allied really doesn’t have much else to sell that will be all that easy to flip (which could be a big problem moving forward). Selling the Data Centres won’t solve all of Allied’s debt issues, but if they could hit a home run on this sale, it would go a long way to ease any fears of insolvency in the near future.

Projects Under Development Pipeline

While debt is probably the biggest challenge on Allied’s financial sheets, a second important one is for the company to execute on their properties under development (PUD) pipeline. Right now development properties account for 12.6% of their gross book value, which are properties that are not making money, and have the potential to keep increasing debt. In fact, Allied has loaned out the equivalent of 10% of their own debt to joint partners in construction projects. With the office leasing market in flux, it would be nice for Allied to start converting these projects into completions and start recouping costs. How they execute on this, and on the data centre sale, will go a long way towards deciding their long-term health as a company. (Figures here and for the charts taken from Allied Properties Annual Reports.)

Looking Ahead

Allied Properties REIT announces their first quarter results Wednesday April 26th, 2023. Their UDC sale is ongoing and news could break at any time if and when it has been finalized.

Bottom Line

When thinking about value, the goal is always to buy companies trading at low valuations because they offer a buffer of safety against an uncertain future. Allied Properties is certainly on sale. The units are priced at 45 cents for every dollar of real estate. However, the company needs to execute on its UDC sale, and they need to start graduating projects from their development pipeline and making money from them instead of spending money. If they succeed at both of those (and historically they have been a fairly competent company), then with an 7.8% dividend, and possibly a significant capital gain in time, there is certainly a case to be made for Allied. However, in the short-term they still have a rocky road ahead.