Reitmans: Mixed Q4 FY23 Results And Dim Outlook And I'm Out (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • The company posted weak sales growth in Q4 FY23, but the gross margin grew, and the operating loss was in line with my expectations.
  • There was no news in the financials related to the perceived catalysts here – stock uplisting, dividend resumption, or asset sales.
  • In addition, the CEO spooked investors about macroeconomic headwinds for Q1 FY24 and the share price sank by over 20% on Friday.
  • In my view, Reitmans is still cheap but there are no significant catalysts for the next few months, and it could be a bumpy ride for the share price.
  • I've closed my position for the time being and I’ve redeployed capital to shares of DATA Communications Management and Friedman Industries.
capsule clothes of beige coloron a rack. Closeup

Elizaveta Shishlyannikova

Introduction

In February, I wrote a bullish article on SA about Canadian women’s clothing retailer named Reitmans (RET.A.CA) (OTCPK:RTMAF) (RET.CA) (OTCPK:RTMNF) in which I said that it looked like

Reitmans Q4 FY23 results

Reitmans

Reitmans income tax recovery

Reitmans

Reitmans Q4 FY23 balance sheet

Reitmans

Reitmans unrecognized deferred tax assets

Reitmans

Canada clothing retail sales

Statistics Canada

Reitmans number of stores

Reitmans

Analysis of underfollowed microcaps worldwide, plus arbitrage and net-nets

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRD, DCM:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

