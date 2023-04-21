QQQ Vs. QQEW: Equal Weighting Has Not Benefited Investors

Massimo Giachetti

Introduction

I imagine the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) needs no introduction to most readers. It is one of the few ETFs that has its own adverting campaign, most of which I have seen watching sports. This is the second in a set reviewing the QQQ ETF against another ETF that takes a different view of the stocks held by QQQ. The first looked at the idea of eliminating the Technology sector: "QQXT Vs. QQQ: Tossing Tech Stocks Hasn’t Worked Most Periods". Using the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW), this article compares an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100 against the ETF with a normal holdings allocation of the same stocks. While equal-weighting hasn’t benefited investors so far, there are reasons to consider the ETF for some allocation.

Invesco QQQ Trust review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index®. To maintain the correspondence between the composition and weights of the securities in the trust (the "securities") and the stocks in the NASDAQ-100 Index®, the adviser adjusts the securities from time to time to conform to periodic changes in the identity and/or relative weights of index securities. The composition and weighting of the securities portion of a portfolio deposit are also adjusted to conform to changes in the index. QQQ started in 1999.

QQQ has amassed $173b in assets and provides the managers with 20bps in fees. Investor currently see a .68% yield.

Index review

NASDAQ provides this information about the index:

The Nasdaq-100® is one of the world’s preeminent large-cap growth indexes. The companies in the Nasdaq-100® include 100-plus of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. While ETFs and mutual funds are among the easiest ways to gain exposure to the Nasdaq-100®, you might also consider the futures, options and annuities that track this iconic index. However you invest, you can do so knowing that the value of exchange traded products alone tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX®) exceeded $300 billion at the end of 2021. This proven performance is the cornerstone of the Nasdaq-100®.

QQQ holdings review

invesco.com; compiled by Author

With almost half of the portfolio in Technology stocks, one can see why some investors might want another option for investing in this set of stocks. To be consistent with what I will show for QQEW, the next list contains both the largest and smallest 10 positions.

invesco.com; compiled by Author

Here the Top 10 account for 55% of the portfolio; the bottom 10, only 1.4%. That compares with about 10% for each in QQEW.

QQQ distribution review

Even though payouts have been growing at double-digit rates for a long time, the yield is still below 1%. Seeking Alpha gives QQQ a "B+" grade for this factor.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the fund's fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted IndexSM. The fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the index. The index is the equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ-100 Index® which includes 100 of the largest U.S. and international non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq based on market capitalization. QQEW started in 2006.

QQEW has less than 1% of the assets held by QQQ: $1.4B. Here, the managers earn 57bps in fees; an extreme level for an index-base ETF. The yield is .59%.

Index review

The NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index is the equal weighted version of the NASDAQ-100 Index which includes 100 of the largest non-financial securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization. The Index contains the same securities as the NASDAQ-100 Index, but each of the securities is initially set at a weight of 1.00% of the Index which is rebalanced quarterly. On June 20, 2005, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index began at a base value of 1000.00.

Source: indexes.nasdaqomx.com

QQEW holdings review

ftportfolios.com; compiled by Author

Even by equal-weighting the portfolio, Technology stocks are still the largest allocation. For holdings, I chose to show the Top and Bottom 10 positions to show how weights moved with time.

ftportfolios.com; compiled by Author

Note, that each share class for Alphabet is assigned half of the equal-weighting starting percentage.

QQEW distribution review

Equal-weighting has altered the payout pattern compared to QQQ's and also results in a slightly lower yield. Seeking Alpha gives QQEW a "B" grade.

Comparing ETFs

First, let's see if equal-weighting effects the Market-Cap or Growth/Value allocations.

advisors.vanguard.com Compare

We see it effects both. The QQEW Mid-Cap weight is 5X that of QQQ. The Growth weight is down 15% by equal-weighting the portfolio.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

With the strength of the Large-Cap Tech stocks, it is not a surprise that taking allocation away has hurt QQEW. What was something of a surprise was the little difference in StdDev values and the Beta of each ETF.

A second non-surprise is the fact the Technology sector has the largest allocation shift by equal-weighting the ETF.

ETFRC.com

The shift out of Communication Services could have been expected too. Equal-weighting benefits QQEW in both HealthCare and Industrial stocks.

The next dataset shows equity factors. I marked in Green the better value: QQEW is has better Value metrics than QQQ; that is reversed for Growth metrics.

Fidelity.com; compiled by Author

Seeking Alpha also grades and ranks US ETFs; here is how they view both of these ETFs.

Why QQEW if CAGR is lagging behind QQQ?

That is one of the first questions investors should ask. What do I gain by owning QQEW versus QQQ if the return is less. While these reasons will not apply to all investors, they do provide things to consider when comparing an ETF that invests based on an index and one that uses a variation or active strategy against the same set of stocks. Most of these need the investor to incorporate the rest of their equity allocation to appreciate. Keep in mind owning one in exclusion of the other is not being suggested.

Technology-heavy portfolio: QQEW allow exposure to the NASDAQ 100 with less exposure to large Tech stocks. A sample of how that can work is shown below. If this is a concern, using the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) might be more logical.

QQEW allow exposure to the NASDAQ 100 with less exposure to large Tech stocks. A sample of how that can work is shown below. If this is a concern, using the (QQXT) might be more logical. Large-Cap-heavy portfolio: One reason investors consider equal-weighted ETFs is they lower the average market-cap held. Here Mid-Cap stocks climb from 6% to 30% of the portfolio's weight.

One reason investors consider equal-weighted ETFs is they lower the average market-cap held. Here Mid-Cap stocks climb from 6% to 30% of the portfolio's weight. Equalized risk distribution: While the statistics for QQQEW/QQQ do not seem to bear this idea out, in theory evening out each stock's influence in the CAGR should lower the risk of a few stocks decimating the results. In 2022, this in fact occurred, with QQEW outperforming in return and risk statistics. QQEW did this about a third of the years since inception.

While the statistics for QQQEW/QQQ do not seem to bear this idea out, in theory evening out each stock's influence in the CAGR should lower the risk of a few stocks decimating the results. In 2022, this in fact occurred, with QQEW outperforming in return and risk statistics. QQEW did this about a third of the years since inception. Sector shift: If one sector has less allocation, others must have more. Here, two of the three sectors gaining allocation are considered Defensive in nature, which in 2023 would benefit QQEW over QQQ if the FOMC-induced recession does happen.

Portfolio strategy

As is the case with ETFs that equal-weight other Large-Cap indices like the S&P 500 Index, besides liking the shift into small sized stocks, the potential investor needs to agree with the sector shift too. I mentioned a possible reason to add QQEW to one's asset mix and that is better diversification for investors who might be overweight Large-Cap and/or Growth stocks, especially Tech stocks. The following is based on using a 50/50 mix of QQQ and QQEW.

Multiple sites; compiled by Autor

It is interesting that different ETF data sources classify stocks into different sectors. I had to make a few consolidations to generate the above table.

Final thoughts

There is at least one other equal-weight NASDAQ 100 ETF, which I compared to QQEW in this article: "QQQE And QQEW: 2 Equal-Weight Funds For Nasdaq 100 Investors."

For investors who are okay with QQQ's allocation but are willing to trade return for income, there are Covered Call ETFs available: "QQQX Vs. QYLD: 2 Covered Call Funds On The NASDAQ 100."