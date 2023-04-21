QQQ Vs. QQEW: Equal Weighting Has Not Benefited Investors
Summary
- The Invesco QQQ Trust invests based on the NASDAQ-100 Index. It is a favorite ETF with investors for large Technology stock exposure.
- The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund invests based on the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index. While the stocks are the same, the weighting differ.
- This article reviews both ETFs holdings, returns, and risk statistics. While equal-weighting hasn’t benefited investors so far, there are reasons to consider the ETF for some allocation.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »
(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)
Introduction
I imagine the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) needs no introduction to most readers. It is one of the few ETFs that has its own adverting campaign, most of which I have seen watching sports. This is the second in a set reviewing the QQQ ETF against another ETF that takes a different view of the stocks held by QQQ. The first looked at the idea of eliminating the Technology sector: "QQXT Vs. QQQ: Tossing Tech Stocks Hasn’t Worked Most Periods". Using the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW), this article compares an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100 against the ETF with a normal holdings allocation of the same stocks. While equal-weighting hasn’t benefited investors so far, there are reasons to consider the ETF for some allocation.
Invesco QQQ Trust review
Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:
The investment seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index®. To maintain the correspondence between the composition and weights of the securities in the trust (the "securities") and the stocks in the NASDAQ-100 Index®, the adviser adjusts the securities from time to time to conform to periodic changes in the identity and/or relative weights of index securities. The composition and weighting of the securities portion of a portfolio deposit are also adjusted to conform to changes in the index. QQQ started in 1999.
Source: seekingalpha.com QQQ
QQQ has amassed $173b in assets and provides the managers with 20bps in fees. Investor currently see a .68% yield.
Index review
NASDAQ provides this information about the index:
The Nasdaq-100® is one of the world’s preeminent large-cap growth indexes. The companies in the Nasdaq-100® include 100-plus of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. While ETFs and mutual funds are among the easiest ways to gain exposure to the Nasdaq-100®, you might also consider the futures, options and annuities that track this iconic index. However you invest, you can do so knowing that the value of exchange traded products alone tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX®) exceeded $300 billion at the end of 2021. This proven performance is the cornerstone of the Nasdaq-100®.
Source: nasdaq.com/solutions/nasdaq-100
QQQ holdings review
With almost half of the portfolio in Technology stocks, one can see why some investors might want another option for investing in this set of stocks. To be consistent with what I will show for QQEW, the next list contains both the largest and smallest 10 positions.
Here the Top 10 account for 55% of the portfolio; the bottom 10, only 1.4%. That compares with about 10% for each in QQEW.
QQQ distribution review
Even though payouts have been growing at double-digit rates for a long time, the yield is still below 1%. Seeking Alpha gives QQQ a "B+" grade for this factor.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund review
Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:
The investment seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the fund's fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted IndexSM. The fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the index. The index is the equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ-100 Index® which includes 100 of the largest U.S. and international non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq based on market capitalization. QQEW started in 2006.
Source: seekingalpha.com QQEW
QQEW has less than 1% of the assets held by QQQ: $1.4B. Here, the managers earn 57bps in fees; an extreme level for an index-base ETF. The yield is .59%.
Index review
The NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index is the equal weighted version of the NASDAQ-100 Index which includes 100 of the largest non-financial securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization. The Index contains the same securities as the NASDAQ-100 Index, but each of the securities is initially set at a weight of 1.00% of the Index which is rebalanced quarterly. On June 20, 2005, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index began at a base value of 1000.00.
Source: indexes.nasdaqomx.com
QQEW holdings review
Even by equal-weighting the portfolio, Technology stocks are still the largest allocation. For holdings, I chose to show the Top and Bottom 10 positions to show how weights moved with time.
Note, that each share class for Alphabet is assigned half of the equal-weighting starting percentage.
QQEW distribution review
Equal-weighting has altered the payout pattern compared to QQQ's and also results in a slightly lower yield. Seeking Alpha gives QQEW a "B" grade.
Comparing ETFs
First, let's see if equal-weighting effects the Market-Cap or Growth/Value allocations.
We see it effects both. The QQEW Mid-Cap weight is 5X that of QQQ. The Growth weight is down 15% by equal-weighting the portfolio.
With the strength of the Large-Cap Tech stocks, it is not a surprise that taking allocation away has hurt QQEW. What was something of a surprise was the little difference in StdDev values and the Beta of each ETF.
A second non-surprise is the fact the Technology sector has the largest allocation shift by equal-weighting the ETF.
The shift out of Communication Services could have been expected too. Equal-weighting benefits QQEW in both HealthCare and Industrial stocks.
The next dataset shows equity factors. I marked in Green the better value: QQEW is has better Value metrics than QQQ; that is reversed for Growth metrics.
Seeking Alpha also grades and ranks US ETFs; here is how they view both of these ETFs.
Why QQEW if CAGR is lagging behind QQQ?
That is one of the first questions investors should ask. What do I gain by owning QQEW versus QQQ if the return is less. While these reasons will not apply to all investors, they do provide things to consider when comparing an ETF that invests based on an index and one that uses a variation or active strategy against the same set of stocks. Most of these need the investor to incorporate the rest of their equity allocation to appreciate. Keep in mind owning one in exclusion of the other is not being suggested.
- Technology-heavy portfolio: QQEW allow exposure to the NASDAQ 100 with less exposure to large Tech stocks. A sample of how that can work is shown below. If this is a concern, using the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) might be more logical.
- Large-Cap-heavy portfolio: One reason investors consider equal-weighted ETFs is they lower the average market-cap held. Here Mid-Cap stocks climb from 6% to 30% of the portfolio's weight.
- Equalized risk distribution: While the statistics for QQQEW/QQQ do not seem to bear this idea out, in theory evening out each stock's influence in the CAGR should lower the risk of a few stocks decimating the results. In 2022, this in fact occurred, with QQEW outperforming in return and risk statistics. QQEW did this about a third of the years since inception.
- Sector shift: If one sector has less allocation, others must have more. Here, two of the three sectors gaining allocation are considered Defensive in nature, which in 2023 would benefit QQEW over QQQ if the FOMC-induced recession does happen.
Portfolio strategy
As is the case with ETFs that equal-weight other Large-Cap indices like the S&P 500 Index, besides liking the shift into small sized stocks, the potential investor needs to agree with the sector shift too. I mentioned a possible reason to add QQEW to one's asset mix and that is better diversification for investors who might be overweight Large-Cap and/or Growth stocks, especially Tech stocks. The following is based on using a 50/50 mix of QQQ and QQEW.
It is interesting that different ETF data sources classify stocks into different sectors. I had to make a few consolidations to generate the above table.
Final thoughts
There is at least one other equal-weight NASDAQ 100 ETF, which I compared to QQEW in this article: "QQQE And QQEW: 2 Equal-Weight Funds For Nasdaq 100 Investors."
For investors who are okay with QQQ's allocation but are willing to trade return for income, there are Covered Call ETFs available: "QQQX Vs. QYLD: 2 Covered Call Funds On The NASDAQ 100."
I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.
This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:
Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.
This article was written by
I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio. I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments