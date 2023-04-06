Feverpitched

When recession comes, you better own treasury bonds rather than stocks

On November 27, 2022, I published an article titled "How To Position Your Portfolio For 2023" in which I analyzed current events in the market and the conditions for a most likely recession in 2023 and suggested 1x short the S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) and 3x long the 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) as an alternative actionable investment strategy. Although my thesis has not yet been fully realized - the recession in the United States has not officially happened yet - the pair trade I suggested would turn out to be quite attractive in terms of risk-adjusted returns:

YCharts, author's notes

At the time, I assumed that inflation in the U.S. and worldwide would decline, leading to a repricing of bond yields - allocation to bonds could be a lifeline for investors.

As inflation expectations and actual CPI numbers fell, which should have given the Fed the green light to cut interest rates, the prices of intermediate and long-dated government bonds should have risen as their market yields fell. That means investors buying ETFs with an allocation to these asset classes should have received appreciation and a coupon yield that they fixed at the purchase for themselves.

At the same time, interest rate cuts are historically not a good sign for the stock market because they coincide with the actual start of a recession.

BofA's report, shared by Tilo Marotz on LinkedIn

As you can see from the chart that Bank of America analysts recently provided, we are now in a period of serious tightening of credit conditions for businesses - the largest banks agree wholeheartedly:

Seeking Alpha News

U.S. equity markets are in a credit crunch due to the decline in corporate profits and the withdrawal of deposits from banks over the past year. The Federal Reserve's raising of interest rates and tightening of lending standards have led to a sudden drop in lending, resulting in the collapse of several banks - and at the same time, we see a 7.85% increase in SPY YTD, as if nothing had happened.

I love weekly notes from Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist - Michael J Wilson - who pointed to the legendary passage in Ernest Hemingway's novel "The Sun Also Rises," in which a character is asked how he went bankrupt, and he answers, "Gradually, then suddenly." This sounds like an accurate description of the recent bank failures.

The lower profitability that we now see all around, primarily due to inflated cost structures, has been the main reason for the recent earnings disappointments. Falling inflation last week, especially in goods, suggests waning demand, which could hamper revenue growth for businesses. In my view, equities with very long duration are most exposed to this risk - usually, fast-growing companies that fully reinvest their earnings (if any) or incur additional liabilities (debt or equity).

However, this view is anything but consensus. According to Seeking Alpha's market data, the communications and technology sectors are outperforming the rest of the sectors so far this year:

Seeking Alpha, Market Data, author's notes

In my opinion, an injustice has occurred in the market - if inflation is falling due to the decline in demand, then, on the contrary, the shares of these sectors should be much worse off than the broad market. I am not alone in noticing this - here's the discrepancy that Goldman Sachs analysts point out in their latest research paper [13 April 2023, proprietary source]:

GS: NDX has dislocated from bond yields [April 13, 2023]

Meanwhile, the VIX volatility index reached its lowest level since the beginning of the year on April 14, and the volume of call options on the U.S. market rose to a new high ahead of the reporting season, which has already begun.

Bloomberg, Crescat Capital

At the same time, many are discussing a recent Wall Street Journal article that graphically depicted the equity risk premium [ERP] - according to this indicator, investors' risk appetite is very high, so the

Wall Street Journal [April 6, 2023]

Why did the Wall Street Journal title its article this way? It is about the definition of ERP - the earnings yield of a stock/index minus the risk-free rate. So this indicator reflects the premium investors receive for holding stocks over bonds.

But the Wall Street Journal has brought ERP to a broader market - the same Energy or Materials sectors would have been severely out of focus due to rising commodity prices. So I decided to take the Nasdaq 100 [QQQ] as a "short component" as a new pair trade idea - this ETF is 81.19% Technology, Communications, and Consumer Cyclical sectors - something that should theoretically fall the most in the wake of a full-blown recession.

Seeking Alpha, QQQ, Holdings [author's notes]

I bet that ERP will rise again, and that is only possible if either bond yields fall, earnings yields rise, or stocks fall. We see no evidence that earnings will grow any time soon - on the contrary, from what I have described above, we will most likely see a continuation of the widespread margin contraction. And bond yields have already started to fall:

YCharts, author's notes

What will fall the most on the stock market? Most likely the NASDAQ [among major indices], as it tends disproportionately to the most recession-prone sectors and has broken away from once persistent correlations in recent weeks.

As an additional argument for my thesis, I would like to remind readers once again how the individual asset classes behaved in 2001-02 and 2008-2009:

From my previous article "How To Position Your Portfolio For 2023"

U.S. fixed-income securities were among the top 2 most profitable during the period from 2000 to 2003 [3 years in a row], while Large-Cap Equity was among the top 3 worst in terms of total returns during the same period.

I particularly like the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF because this ETF a) is very liquid, b) assigns investors a medium-term duration of 7-10 years, and b) invests only in Treasury notes, meaning it carries no credit risk of its own. In the event of a broad sell-off, this ETF should become a relatively safe haven.

IEF's holdings, Seeking Alpha

How to structure the trade?

Having a thesis is not enough to make an optimal profit. I would even say that the most important thing is not the thesis, but the direction - the rest depends on the implementation and structuring of the trade.

Finance is far from rocket science, and our toolkit - when we are not quant analysts - is limited to a rather meager selection of financial and statistical models [in most cases]. Considering that last time I suggested a 3 to 1 allocation in the long/short trade of IEF and SPY, I would like to suggest a 5 to 1 ratio for QQQ due to the higher risk that QQQ carries compared to SPY.

YCharts, author's notes

Year-to-date, this trade would have returned -0.22% before commissions for shorting. Again, past performance is not indicative of the future - it should not only work for returns but also for losses. I assume that if my thesis - or at least its direction - is correct, this pair trade should generate a superior return compared to the major benchmarks by the end of the year; on the other hand, if I am wrong - and there is that risk as well - then this trade should not lose too much.

So my recommendation is 5x long in IEF and 1x short in QQQ, based on the thesis that we're facing at least a mild recession that is not yet priced in, which I think is true.

Thank you for reading!

