Brace For A Potential Recession Through QQQ And IEF

Apr. 18, 2023 12:32 AM ETiShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), QQQ
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • When recession comes, you better own treasury bonds rather than stocks.
  • Interest rate cuts are historically not a good sign for the stock market because they coincide with the actual start of a recession.
  • I bet that ERP will rise again, and that is only possible if either bond yields fall, earnings yields rise, or stocks fall.
  • Bond yields have already started to fall - IEF is likely to outperform the broader stock market in case of a recession.
  • So my recommendation is 5x long in IEF and 1x short in QQQ, based on the thesis that we're facing at least a mild recession that is not yet priced.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Beyond the Wall Investing. Learn More »

Recession Warning Green Road Sign Over Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Feverpitched

When recession comes, you better own treasury bonds rather than stocks

On November 27, 2022, I published an article titled "How To Position Your Portfolio For 2023" in which I analyzed current events in the market

YCharts, author's notes

YCharts, author's notes

BofA's report, shared by Tilo Marotz on LinkedIn

BofA's report, shared by Tilo Marotz on LinkedIn

Seeking Alpha News

Seeking Alpha News

Seeking Alpha, Market Data, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, Market Data, author's notes

GS: NDX has dislocated from bond yields [April 13, 2023]

GS: NDX has dislocated from bond yields [April 13, 2023]

Bloomberg, Crescat Capital

Bloomberg, Crescat Capital

Wall Street Journal [April 6, 2023]

Wall Street Journal [April 6, 2023]

Seeking Alpha, QQQ, Holdings [author's notes]

Seeking Alpha, QQQ, Holdings [author's notes]

YCharts, author's notes

YCharts, author's notes

From my previous article "How To Position Your Portfolio For 2023"

From my previous article "How To Position Your Portfolio For 2023"

IEF's holdings, Seeking Alpha

IEF's holdings, Seeking Alpha

YCharts, author's notes

YCharts, author's notes

Struggle to navigate the stock market environment?

Keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of what Wall Street is buying/selling with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! Now there is a free trial and a special discount of 10% - hurry up!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
4.21K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. A generalist in nature. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks. Ranked in the top 4% of financial bloggers by Tipranks (as of June 17, 2022, compared to the S&P 500 Index over 1 year).

BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

DM me in case you're interested in investment consulting services.



**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in QQQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.