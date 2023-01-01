wangmando/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

After a brief consolidation since my last publication, it's still looking upward for EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by estimation. As a reminder, I had turned even more constructive on EDAP after it announced potential crossover of its high-intensity focused ultrasound ("HIFU") procedure into the treatment of endometriosis. On this, the company will initiate a Phase 3 RCT to look at its Focal One HIFU as a potential treatment for rectal deep infiltrating endometriosis. Expansion like this is important, as this is the highest margin segment for the firm across its operations.

Given the firm's progression in HIFU and distribution in all 3 operating segments across multiple high-quality jurisdictions, the investment case is only strengthening for EDAP stock in my opinion, especially for those in the business of speculating on early-market-stage medical device assets.

Importantly, the firm has beaten consensus at the top-line the past 3 consecutive quarters, and I opine this will continue and believe EDAP can grow its top-line by 20% this year and generate $70mm in revenues on a 43% gross margin, to throw off ~$5mm in NOPAT (adjusted for R&D). Here I'll explain investment case for bulls.

Contribution from current operations

As a reminder, EDAP is a holding company with the organizational structure laid out in Figure 2. It owns more than 30 individual patents across the jurisdictions that it operates in. Operations wise, it develops and manufactures various medical devices for urological disease, primarily its HIFU product, and the previous Ablatherm base.

Operations

It operates across 3 divisions:

HIFU – Focal One, plus related consumables and ancillary services ESWL – Installed base of Sonolith units Distribution – sale of complementary products from 3rd parties.

EDAP grew revenues 25% YoY to €55mm [in USD, it was an 17.5% YoY gain to $59mm]. The divisional breakdown over FY'21 and FY'22 is observed in Figure 3. Contrast this to the table shown in Figure 4, that disaggregates the cost and profit contributions for each segment. As a note here, I do not believe it is important to examine EDAP's performance from a bottom-line perspective at present. Instead, it is more appropriate to focus more on the top-line, cost structure and operating line[s] for an accurate gauge. Analysis of cash flow and working capital are grouped in this report, as you'll later see.

Despite the push for HIFU sales, the distribution segment contributed the most income for the company in FY'22. It grew [in EUROS] ~21% YoY and booked more than 50% of the firm's top-line revenues, otherwise c.€28mm from €55mm in overall turnover. It also incurred the largest OpEx charge – however, the majority of YoY CapEx was seen in for the HIFU segment: €1.7mm for HIFU compared to €356,000 for distribution. Hence, we'd obviously expect to see this as the most profitable division as well.

As mentioned, the firm manufactures in its own facility, via the EDAP TMS France subsidiary observed earlier in Figure 2. It is a 4,150sqm facility under a 10-year lease, effective since FY'15. However, it should be noted EDAP leases other facilities (office, warehouse etc.) in Malaysia, Germany, South Korea, Tokyo, and UAE. I'd be tracking the usage, capital productivity and CapEx dedicated to all of the company's facilities under lease and ownership going ahead.

HIFU (Focal One) a key differentiator to compound growth

As a reminder, the HIFU is a fully-robotic device designed to perform prostate tissue ablation for prostate cancer patients. EDAP estimates there to be 268,490 cases of prostate cancer in the U.S., around twice that globally. So the market is large. Further, as I covered last time, the company is looking for a crossover of HIFU into treating endometriosis. Not only that, per the annual 6-K, also for crossover to "...liver and pancreatic cancers but also to certain localized thyroid, breast, bladder, kidney, brain tumours".

The benefit of the procedure is clearly its ability to destroy targeted cancer cells only. Given the list of adverse outcomes from prostate surgery, including incontinence and erectile dysfunction, this is a clear winner and studies to date corroborate HIFU patients are absent of these destructive side effects. The robotic nature also has clear benefits as well:

The procedure is safer for the patient regarding complications

Less operator dependent

Can also be used for patients who aren't candidates for surgery.

These points broaden the potential scale HIFU placements massively. Given the revenue-per-procedure ("RRP") business model, this is important to consider in the investment debate. This includes the mobile HIFU option. Here, hospitals aren't required provide a lump of capital up front. Instead, revenue is booked per procedure. This looks to be a sensible option to get hospitals on board. I'd also say this is important to garner attraction and drive fixed-installations looking ahead.

Another essential point to consider – reimbursement. Regarding the same, I'd note the following tailwinds for investors:

For 2023, The Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") final rule on the hospital side, has upgraded HIFU from level 5 to level 6 Urology ambulatory payment classification last year. This will transpose to an $8,500 reimbursement per HIFU procedure to hospitals performing HIFU on patients under Medicare. This is an increase of 88.9% from the previous classification. Meanwhile, on the physician side, the 2023, the CMS set the relative value units ("RVUs") to each facility at 28.84. The corresponding payment = $977 per procedure to each facility (patients under Medicare). This compares very well – it is $213/patient more than cryotherapy, and only $188 less than radical prostatectomy. Further, CMS reduced robotic prostatectomy rates by 18% creating leverage for the HIFU as a robotic alternative.

There's also two upcoming studies to note for HIFU this year. First, is a 60 patient trial to evaluate post-pain treatment for HIFU in endometriosis. Also, related to point (7) above, in 2022, Jung G, et al. published results of a 685 patient study looking at Focal One vs. robotic radical prostatectomy in the journal of Prostate International. Per the company in its annual report, "the authors confirmed that PGA HIFU preserves urinary and erectile functions, with a slight/minor loss of efficiency, which remained however very satisfactory (80% success rate efficacy in the treatment)."

EDAP Growth Contribution

Here I'd like to mention the multiple growth levers that I believe EDAP can hit over the coming periods. Consider these points [all figures in USD].

One, it is a story of placements and utilization for EDAP in its HIFU segment. That is, making new placements, then building out the tail or income from ancillary products/services once installed. Management didn't provide specific FY'23 sales guidance on the call but I believe it can hit 20% YoY top-line growth and grow annual turnover to $70mm this year. Management also consistently overshoot consensus estimates by a reasonable percentage and The Street has EDAP to generate 14–15% growth in turnover this year.

Bottom-up estimates are therefore premised on:

Increase in procedure volume, driving higher RRP;

Higher reimbursement for hospitals and physicians, increasing ROI for both;

Favourable mix to HIFU revenue dominance;

Tail of asset returns from ancillary products/services with each HIFU procedure and placement.

My numbers have EDAP to generate a gross margin of 43% on top of OpEx of ~$32mm, or 45% of estimated sales [see: Appendix 1]. This could generate ~$4.8–$5mm in adjusted NOPAT and pull down to adj. earnings of $2.5mm or $0.07 per share. On this point, I treat EDAP's R&D as an investment and capitalize it as an intangible with 7-year straight line amortization, creating an adjusted set of earnings.

Two, EDAP is set to become quite profitable in my estimation. As an illustration:

In order to hit the growth assumptions above, my numbers assume EDAP will need to invest additional cash of ~$5mm in total. The breakdown equals c.$3mm in CapEx, and additional $2mm in total across NWC, R&D other intangibles [Figure 5a]. Hence, it could generate 70–73% in return on incremental capital in FY'23 on my numbers, 17.5% return on total invested capital. I'd see this continuing at 11–13% into FY'25, generating a 26% in return on incremental capital over this time [see: Figure 5] and sporting a 35% growth rate in adj. NOPAT. This, on an invested capital base of ~29mm in FY'23 and $45mm in FY'25 – not intensive numbers by any means.

Fig. 5. EDAP FY'23–25E forecast capital productivity, return on incremental capital

Note: All NOPAT figures are shown as adjusted for R&D. R&D is capitalized as an intangible with 7 year amortization schedule. (Data: Author)

These assumptions call for a large uptick in accounts receivable with revenue growth in my models, meaning cash collected and generated from operations will likely slip for the firm this year. Hence, the working capital requirements could intensify the coming 12 months or so. But, that NWC would also be more productive in terms of sales. I'd see EDAP clipping a $10.5mm free cash outflow in FY'23, assuming that it will invest 18.8% of NOPAT back into growth capital for FY'24 [see: Appendix 1].

Three, the increase in R&D investment is critical in EDAP driving further capacity in my opinion. In fact, the contribution of EDAP's value-added from R&D investment is quite central to my thesis for a number of reasons. To name a few:

R&D expenditure increased 44% YoY in FY'22 to ~9% of revenues. This equates to c.$5.5mm and is up from 7% of turnover the year prior.

Management bake in an 11.5% R&D margin this year and I believe an 8–11% margin would be fair given my growth assumptions.

I firmly believe the firm will continue investing in clinical trials that look to expand HIFU's indication to conditions like endometriosis. This means more placements, more utilizations, and so on.

This could be tremendously accretive to value and generate a lofty return on the incremental R&D investiture.

Four, and perhaps most importantly to the investment case, however, is the adjustments to EDAP's economic profitability. Over the coming 2-years, my estimates have an additional average 20 percentage point increase in economic profit from the company's R&D efforts. At a WACC hurdle of 8% [I've baked in 100% of HIFU risk into this] the economic profit could range from 5.5–9.5% in this time, given my numbers. Hence, all of the growth assumptions I've shared would create value for shareholders, given these estimates.

Valuation and conclusion

Investors are paying ~5.7x forward sales at EDAP's current market cap, and have been paying 4–6x trailing sales all the way from June FY'22 to the present day amid the rally in its stock price [Figure 7]. This is attractive and tells me the market is comfortable to continue bidding at the 5–6x sales range. Equally as notable, this is above sector peers and 75% above the firm's 5-year average of 3.2x. So we've seen reasonable valuation upside over this time despite EDAP really only coming into its growth route now.

I do believe the market will remain content in paying 6x forward sales for EDAP given what we've seen to date. If it converts with HIFU placements throughout this year, it's not unreasonable to see buyers active at 7–8x forward sales either in my estimation.

The 6x multiple is also at consensus estimates. My numbers call for EDAP to outpace consensus this year, as has been the case the last 3 quarters. Hence, I have EDAP fairly priced at 7x forward revenues, and taking this to my FY'23 and FY'24 assumptions this derives a valuation of $15, ~50% upside potential and in-line with my previous estimates. As a reminder, I had also listed technical price targets at $18 from the last analysis which are still in place. This could eventuate with 20% YoY sales growth this year in my opinion.

In summary, the investment debate can be wrapped up with these points:

EDAP is at a critical inflection point to drive HIFU sales, and increase revenue share away from distribution to HIFU placements.

My numbers call for 20% YoY growth to $70.8mm in turnover this year.

With a relatively light capital base this could yield to strong returns on incremental capital and economic profitability.

Hence, EDAP would be set to heavily reinvest after-tax operating income (adjusted for R&D) into future growth initiatives.

The firm's increased R&D investment is also critical in ensuring further advancements in its HIFU offering, potentially expanding indication to endometriosis and others.

These points considered, I see a fair value of $15 or 7x sales at the present and look forward to seeing upside on this as we roll through the year.

Net-net, I reiterate EDAP as a buy, $15 price target.

