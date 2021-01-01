Homebuilder Sentiment And Stocks Trend In Opposite Directions

Apr. 18, 2023 12:30 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.57K Followers

Summary

  • Homebuilder sentiment from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) was updated yesterday morning.
  • Homebuilder sentiment’s improvement over the past four months marks the longest streak of monthly increases since another streak lasting for four months that ended in December 2021.
  • Homebuilder stocks as proxied by the SPDR S&P Homebuilder ETF have been trending lower since February.

KB Home Reports First Quarter Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Homebuilder sentiment from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) was updated yesterday morning. As expected, the headline index rose from 44 in March to 45. Of the sub-indices, increases in both present and future sales drove the headline reading higher. While

NAHB housing market index

NAHB housing market index consecutive increases

NAHB housing market index regional

XHB ETF

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.57K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.