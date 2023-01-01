SILJ: Could Explode In A Silver Bull Market

Bob Kirtley profile picture
Bob Kirtley
2.78K Followers

Summary

  • The term “The Green Dream” is a very popular one these days with the goal being to achieve a much cleaner environment.
  • The junior silver miners are expected to do quite well in a silver bull market.
  • The lack of any significant capital gain suggests that this ETF has been a poor investment if held over the last five years.
  • A boom in the demand for silver could alter that position dramatically.

Silver metallic dice showing the alphabets ETF and an up and down arrow on backgrounds of stock charts. Illustration of the concept of investment of exchange-traded funds

Dragon Claws

Introduction

The term “The Green Dream” is a very popular one these days with the goal being to achieve a much cleaner environment. To do this the requirement for silver for use in Electric Vehicles, Medicine, Flat Screen TVs, Computers, solar

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF chart

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF chart (StockCharts)

The silver Chart For The Same Five-Year Period

The silver Chart For The Same Five-Year Period (StockCharts)

Top Ten Holdings

Top Ten Holdings (ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF)

ETF Silver Miners Comparison Chart

ETF Silver Miners Comparison Chart (Google Finance)

This article was written by

Bob Kirtley profile picture
Bob Kirtley
2.78K Followers
Bob Kirtley has traded options and stocks since 1980. Bob Kirtley spent many years working on Oil projects including some in Alberta, such as the tar sands installations in Fort McMurray. He lived and worked in many different countries, as that is the nature of the construction business. Planning and cost control are key to a projects success and he tries to apply those disciplines on a daily basis when dealing with investments. His training in such areas as SWOT and Risk analysis can be applied from time to time. His qualifications include being chartered in the United Kingdom, which is similar to that of a Professional Engineer in Canada, along with a Masters Degree in Project Management from South Bank University, London, England. He has been working for a number of years on a full time basis representing a group of investors in England.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

www.gold-prices.biz makes no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor guarantee of future success.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.