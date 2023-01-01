Dragon Claws

Introduction

The term “The Green Dream” is a very popular one these days with the goal being to achieve a much cleaner environment. To do this the requirement for silver for use in Electric Vehicles, Medicine, Flat Screen TVs, Computers, solar panels, etc. is on the rise. To take advantage of this demand we can invest in individual silver mines or some of the ETFs that are also quite popular.

The junior silver miners are expected to do quite well in a silver bull market. For those wanting to invest in a spread of these companies one such vehicle is ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) which we will take a quick look at today.

SILJ ETF was started in 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group LLC. Its investments include stocks operating in the following market sectors, materials, metals and mining, precious metals and minerals, precious metal ores and the silver sector. Its objective is to replicate the performance of the Prime Junior Silver Miners & Explorers Index. This Index follows small-capitalization companies actively engaged in the field of silver mining.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF chart

As we can see from the five-year chart below the progress of this ETF is more or less in lock step with that of silver, however, the lack of any significant capital gain suggests that it has been a poor investment if held for that period of time.

When compared with the chart for silver which shows an increase in price of silver from $17/Oz to $25/Oz which is a gain of around 50%, this fund is lagging behind the movement of its underlying metal pricing. There is a myriad of reasons for this but once silver gets more airtime and coverage and these companies report increased turnover and increased profitability then the performance of this fund could indeed sparkle.

Now if we check in with Seeking Alpha Quants we can see that it is placed 66 out of 373 in the Sector Equity ETFs and in the Equity Precious Metals ETFs it is placed 10 out of 12 so it is not the best in class in their opinion.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF chart (StockCharts)

The silver Chart For The Same Five-Year Period

A picture of volatility but silver is a lot higher than it was five years ago.

The silver Chart For The Same Five-Year Period (StockCharts)

In a precious metals market, it ought to be noted that all of the gold that is mined isn't actually used, and a lot of it is stored in vaults around the world. However when silver is mined the vast majority of it is used for industrial, Jewelry, technological, and medical purposes. So there is no great store of silver available to call on should the demand rise. One year ago the price of silver was $17.00 an ounce, fast forward to today and it's $25 an ounce. So if a silver mining company was making a profit a year ago and silver is now $8 an ounce higher the profit for such companies should increase dramatically, although we do have to factor in higher energy costs and inflation in general.

The Rationale for Investing in an ETF is that you get diversification of your investment funds across a number of stocks. However diversification is accompanied with dilution as some of the stocks within this fund will not perform as well as others, due to mismanagement, logistical problems, finance, labor, transportation costs, et cetera. Personally, I prefer to analyze each of these companies and select the miners that I think will outperform the fund and the market index. However, It is a lot of work and maybe for those who don't have the time an ETF is a good way to go. It's your hard-earned cash and it's your choice to pick an investment strategy that suits you personally.

Now if we take a quick look at their Top Holdings we can see that the silver producers listed, and in my opinion I would expect most of them to very well in the upcoming silver bull market. We can argue with the weighting of each stock depending on the metrics considered, but overall this fund should do well.

Doing well is good enough for some investors but for those wanting to outperform the market we do need to do some comparative analysis.

Top Ten Holdings (ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF)

Comparison Of SILJ, SIL, SLV, HUI

I have selected a few investment vehicles for a comparison and as you can see this ETF didn’t appear to be very good value.

ETF Silver Miners Comparison Chart (Google Finance)

I also took a look at Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) and its performance was more or less the same as SILJ.

Financials For SILJ

This ETF has a market capitalization of $726.26M, a 52-week trading range of $8.01 - $15.48, a P/E ratio of 0.96 with an EPS standing at 0.88 and an average trading volume of 1,406,396, so the liquidity is good enough for those who are nimble enough to trade in and out on a short-term basis. This company is quoted on NYSEARCA.

Conclusion

Over the last five years this ETF has gone nowhere, but a boom in the demand for silver could alter that position dramatically.

Along with individual silver mining companies the streaming companies in this sector also deserve some consideration before deploying your hard-earned cash.

I don’t own this ETF, but it is on my Watch List for future consideration.

For the record, I have been long physical gold and silver for a number of years and also own a portfolio of stocks in the precious metals sector including Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Eagle Mines and SSR Mining Inc (SSRM).

Go gently but make decisions now and acquire at least a small holding in the precious metals sector as this bull is on the move.