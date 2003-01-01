SweetBunFactory

I've been working on writing about ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) for a while. The company is one of the best long-term compounders in the market and riding some of the best macro trends around.

Since 2003, returns have blown the S&P away, with 21.5% compounded versus 8.6% leading to a $10,000 investment in 2003 worth $524K today versus around $53K. Semiconductors are a cyclical business, but ASML operates with a significant backlog and provides the picks and shovels for fabricating chips vice selling to end-markets.

Semiconductor sales are cyclical, and macroeconomic pressures can result in decreased capital expenditures in the space. ASML's products are highly capital-intensive, but ultimately the semiconductor market moves up and to the right as the world becomes more and more technologically advanced.

Major growth prospects in semiconductors have the market pegged at somewhere around $1T in 2030. Automotive, cell phones, and cloud/AI account for the majority of the growth, and I assess by 2030 there will be new growth vectors to continue to expand the market from there.

With ASML's near-monopoly position in lithography, a process using light to print circuits, the company is positioned better than almost any other company to benefit from this continued industry growth. ASML is the only manufacturer in the world of EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography equipment necessary for printing the most advanced semiconductors with the smallest components.

With three top semiconductor companies set to invest $300B in chip capacity in the coming years and recent legislation pointing to generous subsidies and the promotion of chip capacity, ASML is set to continue supplying equipment and building out its installed base for years.

This has resulted in fantastic revenue growth for the company. Looking above, there have been a few speedbumps along the way, but sales have increased by around 300% since 2013, putting ASML in a select group of companies able to compound top-line growth at this rate.

Sales in 2022 grew 13.8%, and are projected for acceleration into 2023 with 25% growth. It's important to recognize here that many companies are facing recessionary pressures, yet ASML is set to buck the pressures with massive revenue growth this year.

Looking at margins, gross margin of around 50% is great, and expenses are relatively low. The company spends heavily on R&D, with 2022 R&D expenses of EUR3.3B comprising 15% of sales. However, the company has done a good job of minimizing SG&A to 4% of sales last year. The company is growing its headcount currently, but projects some margin expansion into next year. With EUV mix increasing as a proportion of sales, gross margin is set to expand.

Management long-term projections are for 54-56% gross margin in 2025 on EUR30-40B in sales, and 56-60% gross margin in 2030 on EUR44-60B in sales.

This should be achievable as the company continues to build out capacity. The backlog grew 67% last year to EUR40.4B. The company shipped 54 EUV systems in 2022, with plans to ship 60 in 2023 and build out capacity for 90 0.33NA (numerical aperture) EUV systems per year. DUV remains the workhorse of the industry, and still heavily used considering not all applications need the most advanced semiconductors. The company expects to ship 375 systems in 2023 and build out capacity for 600 DUV per year. Finally, the new 0.55NA EUV systems (the most advanced unit they make) are projected to build out to 20 systems per year.

Looking at Q1 earnings, due to report 4/19, management discussed prioritizing DUV shipments, which will be somewhat margin dilutive and deliver lower sales than follow-on quarters. Projections have GM coming in at 49-50%, somewhat lower than 2022, and sales of EUR 6.1-6.5B. R&D expense is expected to come in at EUR 965M. I wouldn't be shocked to see a selloff post-earnings depending on the color given in the call, which could give investors an opportunity to scoop up some shares. However, the stock rose on Q4 and Q2 earnings in the past few quarters, with shares mostly flat on Q3.

ASML has gotten where it is via smart acquisitions and incremental improvements. EUV was a major jump for the company in the works for a long time. The company went from EUV printing one wafer in 23 hours in 2006 to closer to 200 wafers per hour last year. New products routinely improve on cost, efficiency, and slight improvements over predecessors, and the company engages in refurbishment and upgrade cycles with customers. According to the 2022 annual report, 95% of the systems the company has sold in the past 30 years are still in production. This gives the company a huge amount of trust and brand equity with its customers, and a large installed base for incremental revenue growth.

The major news in the industry revolves around the CHIPs act. ASML is not exporting any products to China currently, which is forcing China to build out its own industry isolated from the rest of the world. This could force strong competition for ASML in the future. However, I don't see ASML as a company resting on its laurels. The company continues to invest aggressively in R&D and improve its products. EUV was a major win, and should give the company a long runway for sales and incremental improvements. The CTO discussed the next frontier in hyper-NA, or 0.7NA, possible towards the end of the decade. China will pose a wild card in the space for years, but I will keep my chips in for ASML. Despite the negative possibility of the CHIPs act driving China to innovate graphene competition and ultimately disrupt the space, the positive is the massive investment in chip manufacturing capacity in the western world with chips considered a national security necessity.

Another key risk to highlight is the company's reliance on Carl Zeiss for optics. ASML has a significant stake in Zeiss, and relies heavily on these products in the manufacture of its systems. This key supplier risk is important for investors to recognize when making an investment.

The company's balance sheet is in a good spot. Long-term debt is less than yearly free cash flows, and ASML is carrying EUR7.6B on the balance sheet in cash. Dividends mostly grow over time, but are paid out based on current liquidity needs. With semiconductors' cyclicality, this seems appropriate. Some American companies have hamstrung themselves to a rigid dividend policy, even if it doesn't make sense for the business.

Adding to the dividends, the board recently authorized a EUR12B buyback, good for around 5% of the market cap. The business is highly cash generative, and has historically been eager to return it to shareholders.

Earnings have grown well over time, and look to inflect to an even higher growth rate from here. ASML has historically commanded a premium to market multiples at 35X, which seems appropriate considering its market position and the considerable tailwinds for the business.

Based on analyst estimates for earnings growth and the long-term average valuation of 31X earnings, an investment today could yield around 16% annualized.

Valuing off of free cash flow growth and an average multiple of 31X, an investment today could yield closer to 10% annualized.

ASML isn't cheap today, but its market position is robust. The growth of the semiconductor industry should provide material tailwinds to the business, and ASML's technological improvements and pick-and-shovel fabs put it in a great position to continue compounding away. There are always risks, but the rewards well outweigh the risks from my vantage point. ASML is a strong buy with a long-term investment horizon.