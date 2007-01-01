SSAB: A Cyclical Approaching A Downturn

Apr. 18, 2023 1:39 AM ETSSAB AB (publ) (SSAAF), SSAAY
Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
21 Followers

Summary

  • SSAB delivered an impressive 14.1 billion (SEK) in free cash flow in 2022, representing a free cash flow yield of 17.6%.
  • One of the long-term strategies of the company includes building mini-mills to lower CAPEX and increase demand for its products, as well as partnerships with Vattenfall to produce fossil-free steel.
  • Management is keen on mitigating future downturns, but these investments aren't going to have a sizeable effect until 2028.
  • Therefore, SSAB will likely be hit hard by decreasing steel prices over the next few years, slightly offset by somewhat higher sales volume.

SSAB Lulea ironworks

Roland Magnusson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

2022 was a turbulent year for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCPK:SSAAF) (OTCPK:SSAAY), despite its strong underlying performance. Extreme market factors impacted the company's net income, primarily higher interest rates, which resulted in a

a slide explaining the difference in Q3 to Q4 results

Price Decreases (SSAB Q4 Presentation)

annual report information about sensitivity

Sensitivity Analysis (SSAB Annual Report)

a slide showing the energy production by geography

Energy Advantage (SSAB Investor Day 2023)

a slide pointing out the benefits of the mini-mills

Mini-Mill Economics (SSAB Investor Day 2023)

A financial statement

Operating Expenses (SSAB Annual Report 2022)

A slide showing the declining amount of subsidies received from EU

EU Regulation (SSAB Investor Day 2023)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
21 Followers
I am an individual investor who ardently follows company performance. I have 7 years of investing experience and I am currently a third years bachelor's student at the Stockholm School of Economics, soon beginning my masters at the same school within accounting and financial management. I hope that my insights and our discussion will lead to better long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.