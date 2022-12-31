Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative first-in-class oral small molecule integrin therapies. The company's lead candidate is MORF-057, an α4β7-inhibitor, currently going through phase 2, where we expect phase 2a data to be released in Q2 2023. We expect a positive phase 2a data may drive up the stock price 50-100% or/and lead to a big pharma merger as we have seen with Merck & Co (MRK) and Prometheus Biosciences' $10.8 Bn deal.
The company's lead candidate MORF-057 has a highly validated target, a 4β7-specific integrin inhibition, which is the same target Takeda's (TAK) Entyvio targets. Of note, Takeda's Entyvio received the FDA's stamp of approval for ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD), which generated ~$4Bn in sales during 2021. The fact that more than >150k patients already took Entyvio and that regulators already approved and validated the target de-risks the company's candidate in terms of mechanism of action.
We highlight that Entyvio is an intravenous-delivered therapeutic, unlike MORF-057, an oral drug. The intravenous dosing is a time-consuming and annoying process for both physicians and patients, as patients need to visit a clinic and sit down for 30 minutes and also it comes with unwanted side effects such as infusion site reaction and increases the risk of infection. Therefore, if approved, we believe MORF-057's compelling safety profile with favorable PK/PD properties and advantage around the route of administration will allow MORF-057 to become an alternative to IV Entyvio and commend a big chunk of the multibillion-dollar sales that Entyvio is currently capturing.
MORF-057's phase 1 results showed that the drug has a clean safety profile with predictable PK/PD parameters, and the drug is currently going through a phase 2a trial for UC.
The company expects to release top-line data from the ongoing Phase IIa EMERALD-1 study data in 2Q23, which we expect will include a) Roberts Histopathological Index (RHI), the primary endpoint, b) key secondary endpoints, and c) safety and PK/PD markers. Furthermore, management noted that the phase 2a UC trial would guide the company's decision to expand into Crohn's disease, which is another multi-billion dollar indication.
If the data is positive, we believe the drug will enter a larger phase 2b or 3 trial that will take 1-2 years with 300-600 patients. Like what we have seen previously with Arena Pharma and Prometheus, big pharma acquirers will likely acquire the candidate after they see strong phase 2 data with a high premium, which we believe is the key catalyst that many market participants are hoping for.
MORF has a very strong cash balance; as of December 31, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $348M. Furthermore, we note that the company has raised an additional $100M through a private placement during February 2023. Management was confident that the current cash reserves are enough cash runway until the 2H of 2026, which is a very strong cash runway that de-risks potential dilution risk in the near future.
We are initiating MORF stock with a speculative buy rating based on a) a clear catalyst: phase 2a UC data (EMERALD-1) expected in 2Q 23, b) de-risked mechanism of action (with Entyvio's approval and success targeting both UC and CD), and a compelling oral route of administration, and iii) strong balance sheet with enough cash runway until 2026. We believe the ideal outcome for the stock would be a big pharma M&A, which may happen after that phase 2 data if it is robust, considering the thinning of oral IBD late-stage assets that are available for big pharma M&A.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MORF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VRNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest with the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments