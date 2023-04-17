Australia On Track To Earn As Much For Lithium As Thermal Coal

MetalMiner
Summary

  • Australia is on the brink of a significant accomplishment in the worldwide transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.
  • Within the next five years, the country projects it will generate as much revenue from exporting lithium, a crucial mineral in battery technology, as it presently does from thermal coal.
  • This news is even more surprising considering most analysts project lithium prices will fall dramatically in the coming years.

By Sohrab Darabshaw

Australia is on the brink of a significant accomplishment in the worldwide transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. Within the next five years, the country projects it will generate as much revenue

MetalMiner
