JHVEPhoto

It has been quite a while since I have published my last article on Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) - almost 2.5 years ago in December 2021. And Sanofi was not a company I did want to invest and mostly saw the business as rather weak competition to Novo Nordisk (NVO). But with Sanofi performing quite well in the last two years, my view shifted a little bit (although the stock is still not a screaming buy). In the following article I provide an update on the business and explain why the stock might actually be an investment right now.

Annual Results

We start by looking at the last annual results and in fiscal 2022, Sanofi reported very good results (especially compared to the results in the previous years). Net sales increased from €37,761 million in fiscal 2021 to €42,997 million in fiscal 2022 - resulting in 13.9% YoY growth. And at constant exchange rates, top line increased 7.0% year-over-year. Operating income also increased 4.6% YoY from €8,126 million in the previous year to €8,502 million in fiscal 2022. And finally, earnings per share (according to IFRS accounting standard) increased 8.0% from €4.97 in fiscal 2021 to €5.37 in fiscal 2022.

Sanofi Q4/22 Presentation

When looking at business operating income, it increased from €10,714 million in the previous year to €13,040 million in fiscal 2022 and business EPS increased 25.9% YoY from €6.56 in the previous year to €8.26. And finally, free cash flow increased 4.8%YoY to €8,483 million in fiscal 2022.

Sanofi Q4/22 Presentation

Sanofi is reporting in three major business segments:

Pharmaceuticals generated €30,688 million in sales in fiscal 2022 - an increase of 13.8% year-over-year - with business operating income being €11,043 million and resulting in a margin of 36.0%. This segment includes "Specialty Care" as well as "General Medicine".

generated €30,688 million in sales in fiscal 2022 - an increase of 13.8% year-over-year - with business operating income being €11,043 million and resulting in a margin of 36.0%. This segment includes "Specialty Care" as well as "General Medicine". Vaccines generated €7,229 million in revenue in fiscal 2022 resulting in an increase of 14.3% year-over-year. Business operating income for the segment was €3,168 million and the margin was 43.8%.

generated €7,229 million in revenue in fiscal 2022 resulting in an increase of 14.3% year-over-year. Business operating income for the segment was €3,168 million and the margin was 43.8%. Consumer Healthcare generated €5,080 million in sales - an increase of 13.7% year-over-year. Business operating income for this segment was €1,810 million and the margin was 35.6%.

(Note: Business operating income of the three segments doesn't add up to the total reported business operating income as the "Other" segment reported a business operating loss of €2,981 million)

Sanofi Q4/22 Presentation

And finally, the guidance for fiscal 2023 is not great, but Sanofi is expecting more or less similar results as fiscal 2022. Earnings per share are expected to grow in the low-single digits (constant exchange rates) with a negative currency impact of approximately 3.5% to 4.5%.

Mid-to-long-term picture

While Sanofi is expecting rather mediocre growth for fiscal 2023, the mid-to-long term picture seems a little brighter. In my last article about Sanofi, I wrote that the company could not really grow since 2004. Maybe that statement was a little harsh as revenue was €27.31 billion in fiscal 2005 and increased to €36.13 billion in fiscal 2019 (the last data available at that time). This is resulting in a CAGR of 2% and while that is certainly not impressive, we also should not state that Sanofi is not able to grow.

However, during the last two years the picture improved further. In fiscal 2021, Sanofi grew its top line 4.8% YoY and in fiscal 2022 reported growth of13.9% YoY. Of course, we never know how sustainable the growth actually is, but we have several reasons to be more optimistic. And especially the three pillars of growth Sanofi mentioned during its 2019 Investor Day actually seem to deliver solid growth for the company.

A first driver of growth mentioned in 2019 was Dupixent, the drug was the main driver of growth for Sanofi in the recent past. In fiscal 2022, Dupixent generated €8,293 million sales resulting in 58.0% growth year-over-year. And management is expecting sales for fiscal 2023 to reach €10 billion.

Aside from Dupixent, the vaccine business was mentioned as contributor to growth in the years to come. And while the vaccine business generated €5.1 billion revenue in 2018, it climbed to €7.2 billion revenue in 2022 - resulting in a CAGR of 9.0%.

The third pillar of growth was the company's pipeline. Sanofi already introduced new products in the last two years, but especially the expected submission timeline for the next three years seems impressive. While the list is sparse in 2023, the years 2024 and 2025 should be very successful for Sanofi with the company launching several new products in the years following 2025.

Sanofi Q4/22 Presentation

It seems safe to say that Sanofi has delivered so far, and we can be optimistic that the strategic transformation is working. In the years 2020-2022, the company reported 10 consecutive quarters of growth and €2.7 billion in cost savings were reinvested in growth drivers.

Sanofi Q4/22 Presentation

Notably for 2026-2030, Sanofi has strategic goals and seems to be quite ambitious. The company wants to double vaccines sales by 2030 and aims to launch 3-5 new products with €2 billion to €5 billion peak sales potential during these 5 years.

For the next few years, analysts are expecting revenue to grow in the mid-single digits. Especially when considering that analysts' assumptions are often very cautious for pharmaceutical companies (due to higher levels of uncertainty resulting from patent loss and the potential of new drugs failing), they seem to be quite optimistic about Sanofi and are expecting consistent growth in the next few years.

Sanofi revenue estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Compared to many other pharmas I am covering, Sanofi has a rather diversified portfolio of products, not just a handful blockbusters driving most of the company's growth and being responsible for a huge part of revenue. Of course, Dupixent generated €8.3 billion revenue and, therefore, one single product was responsible for 19% of total revenue. But aside from that outlier, Sanofi's portfolio has several drugs generating profits above €1 billion. Aubagio generated €2,031 million sales and Lantus generated €2,259 million revenue in fiscal 2022. Additionally, influenza vaccines generated €2,977 million sales and the Polio/Pertussis/Hib vaccines generated €2,285 million revenue.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Similar to many other pharmas, Sanofi is also trading at rather low valuation multiples. When using the business EPS of €8.26 for 2022, the stock is trading for a price-earnings ratio of 12.4 right now.

Aside from looking at the simple valuation metrics, we can once again use a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value for Sanofi. As basis for this calculation, we can use the free cash flow of fiscal 2022, which was €8,483 million. And for the years to come we can once again assume growth rates around 6% (similar to the assumptions I used in my last article). This would lead to an intrinsic value of €169.12 (assuming 1,254 million outstanding shares and a 10% discount rate) and Sanofi would be clearly undervalued right now and a bargain.

But when looking at the performance in the last ten years, it also seems reasonable to be a little more cautious and one can certainly have doubts if 6% growth from now till perpetuity is realistic and achievable for Sanofi. However, Sanofi must grow only about 3.5% from now till perpetuity to be fairly valued and this seems certainly like a realistic growth target for the business. In my opinion, Sanofi is at least fairly valued and when investing in the business we can expect at least a return of 10%.

Technical Picture

While I see Sanofi as fairly valued (or maybe even undervalued) from a fundamental point of view, the technical picture should make us a little more cautious. For more than 10 years, Sanofi is now trading in a large sideway range - limited between €60 on the lower end and about €100 to €105 on the upper end of the range. It seems like Sanofi might be able to break out of that range - especially with the growth potential in the years to come.

Sanofi Monthly Chart (TradingView)

On the other hand, I am rather pessimistic about the performance of global stock markets - especially the U.S. stock market is extremely overvalued. However, the French stock market is also trading for a CAPE ratio of 23.5 and is therefore one of the more expensive in the world.

The risk of global stock markets tumbling in the coming quarters and probably declining rather steep must be seen as rather high. In such a scenario, Sanofi might decline as well and especially when a stock is trading at a resistance level this could lead to a sell-off (even if such a sell-off is not justified by the fundamental performance of the business).

Conclusion

Summing up, I see Sanofi in a solid position right now with the potential to grow in the coming years. Of course, the company is also rather recession-resilient - as most pharma businesses - and could therefore be a good pick for the coming quarters. But with Sanofi being close to the upper end of a 10-year range and, therefore, at a strong resistance level, is making me a little bit cautious - especially as I expect global stock market to tumble in the coming quarters. And this is the reason why Sanofi is still a "Hold" for me.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.