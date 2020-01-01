Money Market Funds Attract Largest Net Inflows Since April 2020 For March

Apr. 18, 2023 1:35 AM ETQUAL, ESGU, EFG, EFV, KRE, XLV, SQQQ, SH, IEF, VCSH, VTEB
Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • For the third month in a row, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $286.4 billion into conventional funds for March.
  • Fixed income funds (-$23.3 billion) witnessed net outflows for the first month in three, while money market funds (+$350.8 billion) attracted net money for the sixth month in a row.
  • For the twenty-fourth straight month, investors were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$41.0 billion).
  • APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $32.4 billion for March.
  • For the fourteenth straight month, fixed income ETFs (+$32.4 billion for March) witnessed net inflows, while investors were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$3.2 billion).

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Shrugging off the early March turmoil in the banking sector and another 25-basis point (bps) interest rate hike on March 22, investors cheered dovish comments from the Federal Reserve after its most recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting

View as PDF
FUNDFLOWS INSIGHT REPORT
114

This article was written by

Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.59K Followers
Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.