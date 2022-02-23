claffra

Investment Thesis

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) appears resilient, already up 8% YTD, despite major macroeconomic headwinds. Indeed, the index is currently heading for a bull market and is almost 20% off its October lows.

We, on the other hand, believe that this optimism may not be so justified, as we discuss a multitude of data points pointing to a Recession, a deflationary environment of Federal Reserve overextension and the first signs of a collateral crisis. In short, we consider it likely that the S&P 500 will fall another 20-25% from current price levels as the perfect storm is approaching.

A Result Of Monetary Policy?

First major topic: inflation. Last week we got the report for March, which came in lower than expected, with an annualized rate of 5%. On a MoM basis, however, inflation rose only 0.1% or 1.2% year-on-year.

If we exclude the housing component, however, we see that inflation has come to a complete halt recently. Shelter includes components such as homeowner equivalent rent, which we see as a lagging indicator. Rents have also cooled recently, according to real-time data, although they are not yet prevalent in FRED data.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

If we look at annual inflation, which came out at 5%, and take out the lagging component, we are now only at 3.43% and falling sharply. I.e. we are back at the 0-5% annualized inflation rate of the past 30 years.

Since monetary policy has a notorious lag in raising interest rates, and the Fed recently even raised interest rates further despite plummeting inflation, we think the risk of an overshoot is huge, especially since the Fed has no plans to cut interest rates this year.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Inflation expectations, a measure that the Fed closely monitors, have risen recently, giving the Federal Reserve more reasons to take a bearish stance at their next meetings. Fed Governor Christopher Waller also just came out with a bearish statement, saying that:

Further monetary tightening will be needed as U.S. monetary authorities "haven't made much progress" in lowering inflation to their 2% objective.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

So the question is: Was it the Fed that contained inflation, or a combination of fiscal stimulus while the economy was closed down combined with supply chain problems?

According to the Fed's own website, research suggests that it may be "18 months to two years or more before tighter monetary policy materially affects inflation." And that's while the Federal Funds rate was near 0% 12 months ago, in April 2022. Consequently, we think the recent rate hikes could come back to haunt the Fed in 2H 2023 and 1H 2024, as monetary tightening has not yet been fully felt, despite the recent drop in inflation.

Shelter aside, inflation was higher in 2011 than today, when interest rates were at 0. In contrast, the Federal Reserve is thinking in the other direction and may even want to raise interest rates to 5.5% in June. Fed Fund futures currently assume a 22.6% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates to 5.5%.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

A Collateral Crisis & Liquidity Crunch

The markets' reaction to all this tightening was controversial to say the least: they called the Federal Reserve's bluff, as 1- and 2-year interest rates have fallen since Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse failed.

Data by YCharts

The curvature of the yield curve is also taking unprecedented, quite extraordinary forms, as the difference between the 3-month and 10-year rates is currently -1.62%, much lower than ever seen at the lows of 1998, 2000, 2008 and 2020.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Needless to say, the market is reckoning with tremendous macroeconomic stress in the short and medium term. In the past, whenever this curve inverted, the S&P 500 saw a decline as follows:

Recession Drawdown 1990 -19.9% 2000 -49.1% 2008 -56.8% 2020 -33.9% Click to enlarge

In addition to the rate hikes, the Fed has also continued QT, maintaining the pace at which they drain assets from their balance sheet. Despite recent claims that the Federal Reserve has re-introduced "QE" as their balance sheet has again increased sharply, this was only a result of temporary borrowing at the discount window and the new lending facility resulting from the fall of the SVB.

The Federal Reserve has, and likely will continue, to roll over assets from its balance sheet unless other liquidity problems arise. The MOVE index, which measures bond market volatility, has also cooled in recent weeks, having reached its highest values since 2008.

Bloomberg Terminal

Nevertheless, liquidity has left the system at unprecedented levels. Looking at M2 and Bank Deposits, they have shrunk and reversed the wave of liquidity induced in 2020 and 2021. Both M2 Money Supply and Bank Deposits have gone deeply negative for the first time in recent history. In terms of commercial bank deposits, $890 billion has left the system and is falling rapidly.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

And investors are rightly fleeing to cash, taking the current 5% risk-free rate. Money market funds have had large inflows in recent weeks, at levels not seen since 2020.

Treasury bill auctions in recent weeks have been interesting, to say the least, as we are also witnessing a rush for collateral, with recent 28-day bills at a median rate of 3.97%, while 3-month Treasury bills and Fed Funds are at 5%.

U.S. Department Of The Treasury

In one of the more recent auctions for 4-week bills, the low interest rate was even literally 0%, as it seems certain players are desperate for collateral for T-Bills.

Earnings Recession

Despite the rally of the S&P 500 in recent months, data suggesting an earnings recession have not really improved, in our view. On the contrary, earnings estimates for the S&P 500 and forecasts for operating profit margins for both 2023 and 2024 have deteriorated significantly in recent months.

Yardeni Research

The PPI also came out unexpectedly weak, at -0.5% against +0.1% expected. Currently, the PPI stands at 2.8%, again showing that deflationary pressures may surprise upwards.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Another key piece of data, retail sales, came in weaker than expected this week, indicating a slowing economy. However, the Federal Reserve remains hawkish and does not expect an interest rate cut this year. This week, however, the FOMC minutes announced that the staff sees the risk of a recession:

For some time, the forecast for the U.S. economy prepared by the staff had featured subdued real GDP growth for this year and some softening in the labor market. Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff’s projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years. (FOMC Minutes)

Overall, the minutes showed that the Federal Reserve saw risks to the economy to be down and risks to inflation to be up. This differs significantly from our view, in which we believe that both inflation and growth are downside risks.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

We are particularly concerned that the Fed will rely on the jobs market showing some weakness before deciding to cut interest rates, despite the fact that inflation is already falling. The latest FOMC minutes seem to confirm this view, where we believe the Fed is looking mainly at lagging indicators and not taking into account monetary policy slowdowns.

Unfortunately, the Fed has a poor track record in this regard, because in recent history it has always raised interest rates during a recession, while unemployment, which is a lagging indicator, continues to move upward, despite the fact that it cuts interest rates as soon as it sees a weakening labor market. By the time unemployment is on the rise, it is usually too late.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

Returning to the issue of inflation and lagging indicators, Penn State has created an alternative inflation index that takes into account real-time rental/homeowner-equivalent data to reduce lags. This index currently stands at 0.91%, the lowest since 2020.

Penn State University

And we think this is an accurate measurement, as the slowdowns in monetary policy finally begin to filter through after last year's first interest rate hikes, coupled with lower fiscal spending than in 2020 and 2021, when the largest deficits ever recorded relative to GDP since World War II with the advance of aggressive policies such as trillions in stimulus checks and PPP lending.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

We don't see that inflation emerging in the future either, as we believe Milton Friedman's view that inflation is a monetary phenomenon is still very relative today, albeit more complicated as offshore banking/borrowing has become more popular in recent decades outside the realm that the Federal Reserve can regulate. The inversion of the Eurodollar Yield Curve has also been warning us of slowing economic growth for some time.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

What we can see from this offshore bank/ Eurodollar market is that there is currently a rush for collateral and a run for safety in terms of T-Bills, looking at the aforementioned auctions where T-Bill collateral was in high demand.

But even what the Federal Reserve can see in terms of bank deposits and M2 has shrunk to record levels as liquidity and collateral shrink.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

In terms of wages, we also do not see inflationary pressures coming through anytime soon, as real personal income is still well below the trend line. Real wages (adjusted for inflation) have been negative for more than two years. In the 1980s, for example, both profit margins and real wages rose, while now only profit margins rose.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

The Implications

As for the implications of all this data for the S&P 500, we believe there is significant downside risk. First, we think that interest rates will have to fall fairly quickly due to a strong earnings recession, as monetary policy is currently enormously tight and regressive.

If we look at the inflation expectations for the next 2 years and subtract it from the current bond yield, which is currently 4.20%, we get a real return of more than 2% for the next 2 years. In other words, real interest rates are as high and restrictive as they have been since the 1980s and 1990s. But if we look at total debt relative to GDP, we see that it has risen from about 1x debt/GDP to 3.5x debt/GDP and even 4x debt/GDP in 2020. With a real yield of 2% and almost 4x debt/GDP, we are living in a system that is extremely regressive. Compared to the current real rate of return of 2%, real yields have remained mostly negative for the past 20 years, which we believe is normal.

The economy is not like it was in the 1980s, as the economy was not burdened to the eyes with debt. Taking that debt into account, we think that at a Fed Funds rate of 5% and total Debt/GDP closing in on 400%, the system is as restrictive as it was in the 1980s.

Federal Reserve (FRED)

On the other hand, if interest rates are going to fall, one could say that's positive for stocks because the discount rate is lower. But if we look back at previous times when the Federal Reserve cut interest rates sharply, as we believe it will, it always caused a recession.

We think this time will be no different because the Federal Reserve "does not want to make the mistakes of the 1970s" as they have said, preferring to overshoot. Even in the Fed minutes this time, they admit the likelihood of a recession. EPS expectations for 2023 also dropped dramatically, as Wall Street forecasters had previously priced in EPS growth in the face of a recession.

BofA Global Research

Current 12-month EPS is estimated at 189.62, down from 2021 when full-year EPS was 213.51. Most analysts expect earnings per share to reach $228 in 2023, despite the fact that interest rates are so low and growth is tilted to the downside.

Multpl

We are more in line with Morgan Stanley, which expects earnings per share of $195. We believe that corporate profits, which have already begun to contract, will continue to do so as the cumulative effects of monetary tightening and its lagging effects will dramatically slow growth.

The Bottom Line

The P/E ratio of the S&P 500 is currently 22x, which is well above the long-term historical average of 16x, despite the fact that a recession is a likely outcome. At a multiple of 16x and earnings of $195, the S&P 500 would be at $3120, or nearly 25% down.

Multpl

Either way, at 22x P/E, with a Federal Reserve recognized risk to growth, we think this market is significantly overvalued, given the macroeconomic environment. From a technical perspective, that would mean according to our outlook we would be likely to revisit the $3200 support level, which were reached in 2020 before bottoming out.

Wright's Research, TradingView

We believe this level is likely to be reached as corporate share buybacks begin to deteriorate significantly and strong fund flows into equity markets begin to reverse. We think both factors are one of the main reasons for the current resilience of equity markets.

Our research on how equity market inflows and corporate buybacks could have a big impact on equity markets after academics showed that markets are potentially inelastic and driven by flows can be found here on Seeking Alpha.