Natural gas (NG) prices (NG1:COM) continue to linger in the middle to low $2 price range, while the price of crude oil (CL1:COM) marches northward. Even Goldman Sachs' analyst, Jeff Currie, wrote, discussing crude, "We would argue you are buying the dip at this point... I have never seen a market sell off that sharply, but retain a bullish structure." Yet, NG lingers and lingers and lingers. John Maynard Keynes said: "Markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent." Businesses selling natural gas are fully experiencing Keynes' true statement. The right answer, only obtained from the non-existent crystal ball, asks, how long? A multitude of answers from over supply through 2024, until this summer or just plain, "don't know" still dominate news. The last answer is probably the only honest one. What we can do is extract, from a multitude of opinions and data, helpful information.

The Market Place Uncertainty & Conflicts

It starts with describing the market place. Natural gas demand peaks in the summer months, July and August, with high loads for generating electricity and in the winter, late winter meaning December through February/March for heating particularly in the Northeast and Midwest.

Natural gas uses are many including: industrial, home heating, and electricity. With respect to electricity, one of the key competitors is coal fired plants. But, coal is still priced to high being $3.5 per MBTU vs. NG at $2.5. With the bulk of electricity generating plant abandonments being coal in the coming year and its higher price, additional economic and capacity pressure, for utilities to produce using NG, will increase.

With respect to industrial and chemical consumption, analysts are forecasting a very small decrease, an estimate leaving us scratching our head. With the U.S. cost of natural gas vs. Europe, this makes little sense unless the estimates are expecting a recession. Without recessions in the equation, we offer our strong disagreement.

Home heating is climate dependent, the importance features itself in the extreme and abnormal warmth experienced in January and February of 2023. Wisely, no one seems bold enough to forecast next January and February weather.

Continuing, for the coming year, one analyst, Randy Ollenberger of BMO, estimates modest production growth in 2023.

We expect U.S. dry gas production to grow from 97.2 Bcf/d in 2022 to roughly 100 Bcf/d in 2023," . . . "We do not expect material growth in Appalachia due to pipeline constraints, while growth in the Permian could also be limited by lower activity and infrastructure limitations."

Analysts and accurate data seem in conflict. For example, from Why U.S. natural gas output keeps rising as prices sink, shows estimates for production at 100 bcfd with usage averaging 107 bcfd. That 7 bcfd carried over a year (7 times 365) completely drains the reserve. The EIA, in the beginning of April, reported production at 105 bcfd or carried for a year equals 2 bcfd deficient. Even with just a -2, storage drains over a year to less than the level in early 2022, certainly not a bearish scenario.

Even more disagreements continue, from, Slumping U.S. Natural Gas Prices Lead Energy Analysts to Lower Forecasts into 2024, the author states:

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects U.S. natural gas demand to decline to 86.4 Bcf/d in 2023 from 88.4 Bcf/d in 2022, largely driven by lower demand in the industrial sector," the BMO analysts said. But an inspection of the above storage graph, the deviation incurred was from the ultra-warm weather in the southeast, midwest and northeast. Some of the positive effect for using dissipated in March."

At NG demands estimated near 90 bcfd and production in the low 100's, storage overflows within a few quarters.

Continuing with the market place analysis, we include what little information we found concerning regional productions. A simple summary from Reuters follows:

NG production from the big shale basins equals approximately 95 bcfd or 95% of the total U.S. production.

Appalachia outputs approximately 35 bcfd.

Permian equals 22 bcfd.

Haynesville outputs 17 bcfd.

Three keys production basins produce about 75 bcfd or 80% of the shale production. It is becoming obvious at this point, that +- 2 bcfd changes, whether in production or demand, matter. And seasonal changes in storage do influence massive changes in prices.

Projections

When markets disjoint themselves either higher or lower, opinions abound. Today's NG market fits the label, disjointed, with much of its production now underwater economically. Price estimators continue to guess at the material balance. Probably the most important take away from the latest EIA storage chart conveys the massive over-supply incurred from record warmth during this last January and February. In our view, it also provides the most accurate window into the real material balance.

EIA Storage Report

Continuing with a further look at the report, is that during the last week, supply levels increased modestly, shown in the upper portion, gaining 25 bcf. The last year storage history, shown in the middle, exposes the continued, but closing, gap between the 5-year average and today. In the last four weeks, the difference closed by 60 bcf now equaling 295 bcf, closer, but still a long way apart.

The EIA, also provides a production and usage table in another report. For the week ending April 7th, it shows it equaled 105 bcfd vs. usage of 102 bcfd. The production of 105 was down slightly from approximately 106 a few weeks ago.

With changes in storage providing perhaps the best information, it became clear why Antero Resources (AR) included the following two slides with its last presentation. The first relates to production destruction during periods with prices lower than production costs particularly in the Haynesville Basin.

Antero Resources

It appears again that changes in the 1-2 bcfd range drastically affect the balance. With Haynesville Basin production changes falling significantly from reductions in drilling, it seems paramount to follow this region. The EIA produces a Haynesville monthly report, one worth reviewing. The last report still expects production to be up 0.1 bcfd in April even with rig counts falling.

The next slide relates to NG consumption for electrical power.

Antero Resources

With electricity being the largest consumer of NG at approximately 40%, the consistent increase YoY suggests an increase in consumption of 1-2 bcfd for the coming year, enough to switch the balance. Watching this usage kick in in a few months likely offers investors valuable insight.

The Permian Shale Factor

Natural gas production is not truly independent from crude oil. The fracking approaches for extracting crude contain a natural by-product, NG. The Permian Basin, being the largest single producer of crude oil by fracking, requires a dual growth infrastructure to continue its production growth. At this point, crude oil's capacity leads natural gas. With this recognition, MPLX's (MPLX) Whistler pipeline expansion of 500 million cubic feet per day (0.5 bcfd) continues and will begin service in September 2023 easing some of the constraints. This capacity increase also comes into a saturated natural gas market. So while some basins reduce, others, by their dual nature, must increase particularly with significantly higher crude oil prices. This adds a level of complexity and ambiguity.

Risks & Investment Opportunities

The give and takes involved guarantee a variety of opinions. It seems that the small differences meaning that sudden changes in weather, particularly winter cold or summer heat, or production changes appearing to be within the natural measurement noise, could once again drastically move the price. There are two factors supporting stronger pricing, reduction in supply by the higher cost regions and most likely increases in demand for electricity particularly this summer. One factor, increased supply mandated from shale crude oil production poses as a factor negating increased prices. We also noticed how responsive storage reacted to the unusually warm north eastern portion of the U.S. But history points to the fact that outputs in the swing producer, now being Haynesville, are very responsive. It may take quarters; it may be sooner. Never-the-less, changes, causing swings, are small and easily missed. We record weekly, key production, usage and storage data as a means in following small, yet meaningful changes.

Investors, looking for companies heavily involved in natural gas, may choose to look at mid-streams, such as Antero Midstream (AM) located in the low cost Appalachia region or MPLX. Others may choose hedged producers. Note: Antero Resources, mention above, isn't hedged, but is also the lowest cost of the producers. In the short-term, prices seem to be tittering on the tight-rope falling either way according to prevailing winds. Contrary opinions or clarifications are most certainly welcome.

A Map Favor

A final note: A reader and follower asked about maps for natural gas pipelines in Louisiana. We found one and include it for his or others benefit. This state will be the hot bed determining NG pricing and growth going forward. The dark red lines represent existing lines. Clearly, it is complex, particularly in lower one third of the state.