Natural Gases' Strange And Precarious Position

Apr. 18, 2023 2:38 AM ETNatural Gas Futures (NG1:COM)AM, AR, MPLX
Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.77K Followers

Summary

  • Natural gases' short-term price direction remains undetermined.
  • The supply-demand balance is tightening.
  • Traders, obviously, are still bearish, but may or may be not on the wrong side going forward.

bold

vernonwiley

Natural gas (NG) prices (NG1:COM) continue to linger in the middle to low $2 price range, while the price of crude oil (CL1:COM) marches northward. Even Goldman Sachs' analyst, Jeff Currie, wrote, discussing crude, "We would

April 7th

EIA Storage Report

Drilling & Production Rates

Antero Resources

Electrical Generation NG

Antero Resources

NG shown in Red

Louisiana Pipeline Map

This article was written by

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.77K Followers
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR, MPLX, AM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.