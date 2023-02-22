Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

Preamble

Let me state right at the get go that I am an investor in UiPath (NYSE:PATH). For me, it's a no brainer. The company has an excellent product with a growing customer base, the financials are improving dramatically and the current elevated rate of inflation will prove to be a real tailwind behind the company.

Inflation

Inflationary periods can be challenging for businesses as the cost of goods and services rises, reducing their profit margins. On top of that, employees will fight for higher wages to compensate for the rise in price of the basics such as food, energy and shelter. Therefore, especially during these times, businesses search for any methods they can find to reduce costs and increase efficiency to maintain profitability and remain competitive.

Areas where all companies look at is of course process automation. In this way labour savings can be achieved, especially necessary at this time as there are numerous reports that wages are being increased by around 4.5%. This doesn't sound like much, but cumulatively, it's quite a hike. There may also be opportunities to reduce the waste linked to a smaller employee base, which can also help companies reduce costs and save money.

No less an institution than Harvard has suggested that implementing process automation certainly gives a lift to the bottom line. This is an important factor given that competition is higher when inflation is elevated and margins are typically tighter. It's easy to see that higher efficiency can help companies stay ahead of the pack as they can offer better prices, higher quality products or services, and faster delivery times, giving them an edge over their competitors.

There are further benefits for increased productivity, which are often not fully appreciated. If a company lifts performance, customer service and satisfaction are given a boost. This will plainly aid an organisation retain customers. In addition, for employees, process automation can free up their time, allowing them to focus on tasks which create value.

In summary, companies need to increase efficiency during inflationary times to maintain profitability, improve productivity, enhance competitiveness, increase customer and employee satisfaction, and stay ahead of the competition.

UiPath

UiPath is the leading player in the robotic process automation (RPA) market, which is a fast-growing industry. And now that inflation has seemingly become embedded into the economy, the industry offers even greater potential for growth and expansion. As UiPath are the undoubted leader in this sector, the company looks set to benefit the most from growth resulting from inflation.

For those readers unfamiliar with RPA, it is a type of technology that uses software robots or artificial intelligence (AI) workers to automate repetitive, rule-based tasks that are typically performed by humans.

RPA is used across a wide range of industries and departments, from finance and accounting to customer service and human resources. The technology can automate a range of tasks, including data entry, invoice processing, account reconciliation, report generation, and many others.

The technology provides numerous benefits, including increased efficiency, accuracy, and productivity. Additionally, RPA can operate 24/7, allowing organizations to achieve greater throughput and faster processing times.

Dominant market position

To begin with, numerous research firms such as Gartner have produced reports that show UiPath as a market leader in the RPA sector. In Gartner's Magic Quadrant for RPA Software, UiPath was placed in the "Leaders" quadrant for the fourth year in succession, confirming its significant market presence, customer satisfaction, and competence in implementing contracts. Similarly, Forrester's Wave report on RPA software also planted UiPath firmly as leader of the pack, specifically noting the company's robust product capabilities and confirming Gartner's findings of excellent customer satisfaction. Another big name in market research is IDC Market Scape, who have also concluded that UiPath are the clear leaders in RPA.

UiPath has reported impressive revenue growth and customer adoption rates, which further cements the belief that the company has a high level of market share.

Latest quarter presentation (UiPath)

UiPath's partnerships and acquisitions demonstrate its position as a market leader. The company has formed partnerships with major technology companies such as Microsoft and IBM, which help to expand its reach and influence in the market. For instance, UiPath's partnership with Microsoft enables it to integrate its RPA solutions with Microsoft's cloud-based services, such as Azure and Power Automate. This integration enables UiPath to provide its customers with a more comprehensive suite of automation solutions, which enhances its market position and competitiveness. Additionally, UiPath has made strategic acquisitions of companies such as Cloud Elements and Step Shot, which strengthen its product offerings and capabilities.

The RPA market is expected to continue to grow at a rapid pace over the next few years, driven by the increasing demand for automation solutions in various industries. According to a report by Markets and Markets, the RPA market is projected to grow from $9.2 billion in 2022 to $26.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. UiPath is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth opportunity, given its dominant market position and strong product offerings. One may also note that the revenues of UiPath are increasing at an even faster clip, an extremely positive sign in my view.

Financials to note

Comparing the cash flows for quarter 3 and quarter 4 of UiPath Inc, there are several prominent trends and changes investors may note. In Q3 2023, UiPath reported net cash provided by operating activities of $23.7 million, compared to $19.7 million in Q4 2023. This indicates a slight decrease in operating cash flow between the two quarters.

Looking at the investing activities, UiPath reported a net cash used in investing activities of $32.4 million in Q3 2023, which increased to $48.3 million in Q4 2023. This indicates a significant increase in investing cash outflows between the two quarters. This may suggest that UiPath is making strategic investments in its business.

Comparing UiPath's accounts receivable for Q3 and Q4 2023, there are several points to consider. In Q3 2023, UiPath reported accounts receivable of $108.7 million, which increased to $122.3 million in Q4 2023. It is more than likely that this increase in accounts receivable is due to an increase in sales.

Given the rise in investing activities and upward trend in accounts receivables, the dip in cash flow should not cause investors concern at the present time.

A review of the company's balance sheet, one can see that UiPath has an extremely healthy balance sheet with over $1.75 billion in cash and short-term assets.

The competition

As can be seen from the graphic obtained from the aforementioned Forrester's Wave report on RPA software, one of UiPath's closest competitors is Pegasystems (PEGA).

The Forrester Wave (UiPath)

UiPath and Pegasystems are both clear leaders that provide automation solutions to businesses. It is also true that both companies offer products in the same category, however, they have alternative approaches in their offerings.

UiPath is primarily focused on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and has established a clear leadership position in the market. UiPath offers an extensive array of products that are designed to aid businesses automate their processes effectively. Furthermore, UiPath has also recently expanded its offerings to include hyperautomation, which combines RPA with other technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing.

Pegasystems, on the other hand, offers a broader range of products that encompasses Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Business Process Management (BPM) solutions. Pegasystems' flagship product is the Pega Platform, which provides end-to-end automation capabilities for businesses. Pegasystems also offers BPM solutions, which allow businesses to optimize their processes and workflows.

Comparing the financials, we can see a clear lead in terms of annual revenue and percentage increase for UiPath.

For UiPath, quarterly revenues increased by only 6.5% to $308.5 Million, although year to date results were far more impressive. The annual revenues increased from $892.2 Million to $1,058.5 Million, which represents a hefty 19.6% rise.

In comparison, Pegasystems quarterly income increased by a larger amount over the latest two quarters ($316.8 to $396.4 - A 25% increase). Although, the annual rise for Pegasystems was far less than that achieved by UiPath ($1,211.6 to $1,317.8 - A 9% increase). In my view, results over a year are far more representative of progress, and so I would argue that UiPath are pulling away from Pegasystems.

Valuation

Reviewing the factor grades provided by Seeking Alpha, we can see that the valuation would appear to suggest that the company is a no, no.

Factor Grades provided by SA (Seeking Alpha)

However, digging deeper into the D+ valuation we can see that the Forward Non-GAAP Price to Earnings Ratio is 69.08, which is not too bad given the increase in annual revenue. Also, the Forward Price to Cash Flow gets a D+, which, as I have mentioned, is more than likely due to the rapid rise in sales. Overall, relatively new high growth companies typically have a rich valuation, however, in the case of UiPath, the numbers are not too off putting.

Summary

As per the Harvard review paper, it seems to me that as inflation bites, many companies will be scrambling to find ways to increase efficiency. And given UiPath's dominant market position, the company will be able to leverage its offering to gain further revenue. Whilst the company valuation may at this time appear a tad rich, over time, early investors will, in my view, be rewarded.

Risks and uncertainties

There are of course the usual culprits that pose a threat to UiPath's growth trajectory; increased competition and the arrival of superior technology. However, I feel these particular risks are slight given the huge cash balance, as this money gives the company the ability to make strategic purchases or investments to counter this eventuality.

As far as I can see, the real risk is a banking crisis or some other black-swan event, such as I describe in a recent article.

As always, this does not constitute advice and investors ought to carry out their own due diligence.

