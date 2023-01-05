CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Technology Leader With Top-Notch Financials

Apr. 18, 2023 3:06 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)2 Comments
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
839 Followers

Summary

  • During its investor briefing of earlier this month, CrowdStrike once more confirmed why it is a leader in the cybersecurity industry and my top pick.
  • CrowdStrike has a strong competitive advantage, driven by its expertise in leveraging AI and ML to drive innovation and more capable cybersecurity solutions.
  • CrowdStrike is poised for market share gains as its legacy peers can't keep up with the rate of industry innovation which puts CrowdStrike in a strong position.
  • In addition to being a technology leader, CrowdStrike also offers top-notch financials with impressive revenue and EPS growth, while reporting an FCF margin above 30%.
  • While the current fiscal year will be impacted by macro headwinds, CrowdStrike still expects to report an ARR of above $5 billion by the end of FY26, and I believe it can outperform.

Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

Investment Thesis

I initiate my coverage of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and rate the company a buy at a current share price of $136, following CrowdStrike’s recent investor briefing presentation in which the company once more confirmed why it is one

Afbeelding met diagram Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

The Falcon Platform (CrowdStrike)

CrowdStrike endpoint security market share

IDC

Afbeelding met diagram Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

FY23 results (CrowdStrike)

Afbeelding met tekst, beeldscherm, televisie, scherm Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

CrowdStrike

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

CrowdStrike

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

FCF margin expansion (CrowdStrike)

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Number of days worked from home (Statista)

Infographic: Cybercrime Expected To Skyrocket in Coming Years | Statista

Statista

Afbeelding met tafel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Own estimates

graph

Valuation comparison (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
839 Followers
Long-term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to ensure a well-diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date. These articles are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.(Most of my articles are a short version of a larger, in-depth (industry) research report which I write on clients' request or for personal use. For any specific requests, feel free to contact me through a personal message)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.