Green Gold Rush: Investing In The Metals And Minerals Powering The EV And Solar Boom

Apr. 18, 2023 3:19 AM ETCPER, PSLV:CA, JJCTF, COPX, SLVO, ACES
Summary

  • It’s believed that to meet the Biden admin's new emissions goal, two out of every three passenger vehicles manufactured in the U.S. would need to be electric models by 2032.
  • A typical electric vehicle, including its battery, contains 207 kilograms of minerals, or six times the amount in a conventional car, according to the IEA.
  • Silver looks very attractive on a technical basis, having just broken through strong resistance going back to 2011 when it hit its all-time high of $49 per ounce.
  • Supply-demand imbalances are a headache for manufacturers and can drive up prices for consumers, but for investors, they can be highly profitable.

Electric car power charging, Charging technology, Clean energy filling technology.

sarawuth702

Last week, the Biden administration proposed aggressive new tailpipe emissions standards that, if enforced, would leave carmakers with no other choice than to produce electric vehicles (EVs) almost exclusively by 2032.

Under the proposal, among the toughest in the world, carbon

Electric Vehicles' Share of Total Passenger Vehicle Sales Expected to Top 50% by 2023

U.S. Global Investors

Minerals Used in Electric Vehicles (EVs) Compared to Conventional Cars

U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Solar photovoltaic (PV) Capacity in gigawatts, historical data and forecast

U.S. Global Investors

Silver Has Broken Through Resistance

U.S. Global Investors

Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

