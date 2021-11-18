Stora Enso: Turning Bullish Thanks To Strong Growth Prospects

Apr. 19, 2023 10:30 AM ETStora Enso Oyj (SEOAY), SEOJF
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Stora Enso is a Finnish company strengthening its focus on cardboard packaging rather than paper.
  • 2022 was great, 2023 will be more challenging but the operating cash flow should remain very robust.
  • The company kicked off a 1B EUR conversion project with an anticipated return on operating capital of 20%.
  • I'm not expecting much from Stora in 2023, but the longer-term future looks good.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

brown box packaging for design, paper industry

sutichak/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOAY) (OTCPK:SEOJF) has reinvented itself in the past 15 years. Whereas the company was best known as an almost pure paper-focused player, the company has recently sold its final paper-related assets and

Breakdown of Divisions

Stora Enso Investor Relations

Share Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Income Statement

Stora Enso Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

Stora Enso Investor Relations

Q3 and Q4 slowdown

Stora Enso Investor Relations

Impact of Higher Variable Costs

Stora Enso Investor Relations

Breakdown of Capital Expenditures

Stora Enso Investor Relations

Net Debt an Debt Ratio Evolution

Stora Enso Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.92K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.