Lichtwolke

The offshore drilling industry is recovering nicely, but Transocean’s (NYSE:RIG) debt load remains an issue.

Company Profile

RIG is a provider of offshore contract drilling services. As of mid-February, the company had ownership in 37 mobile offshore drilling rigs. The company was also in the process of building one ultra-deepwater drillship and it also had a noncontrolling interest in a company that was constructing one as well.

RIG’s fleet consists of both drillships and semisubmersibles. Drillships look similar to conventional ships and are suited for operations in calmer seas. Semisubmersibles can be partially submerged by means of a water ballast system and are thus used in rough sea conditions. Semisubmersibles have living quarters, a helicopter landing deck, and space for drilling suppliers.

Of RIG’s 37 vessels, 24 were ultra-deep drillships and 13 are semisubmersibles. Ten of the semisubmersibles are for harsh environments. Twenty-two of its drillships have dual-activity technology that allows it to perform simultaneous drilling tasks, while four of its semisubmersibles have this technology.

Opportunities and Risks

RIG’s biggest opportunity is the continued recovery of offshore drilling. Offshore drilling can be very cyclical and the industry has gone through two very difficult periods in the past decade alone. The market for offshore rigs began to falter in 2014-15 as the price for oil peaked at close to $108 in June of 2014 and ended 2015 under $40 a barrel. By 2017, there was mass restructurings in the industry as rigs were oversupplied and day rates were low, as companies looked to survive. A few year later, the pandemic caused a rash of offshore drillers to file for bankruptcy, including Diamond Offshore (DO), Noble (NE), and Valaris (VAL).

Currently, though, the market has been improving and day rates have been on the rise. According to Westwood Global Energy, day rates for new drillship fixture jumped 55% from $232,555 in 2021 to $359,852 in 2022. There was even a deal a $462,000 in Brazil last year.

Westwood’s Head of RigLogix, Terry Childs wrote:

“The current trajectory of day rates will continue their upward path, but whether that will be maintained at a similar pace as in 2022 remains to be seen. Most questions surrounding floating rig day rates are centered around when they will reach $500,000, particularly for drill ships.”

As the world’s largest contract driller, RIG is benefiting from this dynamic. On its Q4 call, it said its estimated average contract day rate had increased approximately $30,000 year-over-year to approximately $340,000 per day. The company also discussed a number of recent contract wins with day rates between $360,000 a day to $430,000 a day. As an example of how much rates have risen, its DW Invictus vessel was contracted out at a day rate of $305,000 in January 2022, while in January 2023 it got a $430,000 day rate, a 41% increase.

Company Presentation

On its Q4 earnings call, CEO Jeremy Thigpen said:

“Offshore contracting activity increased significantly, driving utilization rates and day rates materially higher throughout the year. And as evidenced by our December and January contract announcements, Transocean continues to be a primary beneficiary of this heightened demand. Needless to say, the last several months have been a very busy but rewarding time for the Transocean marketing team as they helped us to secure an incremental $1.5 billion in backlog during the quarter, bringing our full year backlog added to approximately $4 billion.”

As the offshore market improve, RIG also has the opportunity to bring more vessels to the market, because some of its fleet is stacked and not currently being used. However, the company can’t just flick a switch and get its cold-stacked vessels up and running, and it can be expensive to get them ready to be put back into service. As such, the company will only bring these drillship back if it can get an acceptable return to do so with the vessel's initial contract.

On its Q4 call, Thigpen said:

“The prospect of a reactivation is very topical as all of our drillships that are not warm or cold stacked are currently contracted. Active drillship utilization is expected to remain at or above 97% for the next two years. With active utilization of the highest specification assets at or near 100%. We expect that the demand for our rigs and services will remain elevated for the foreseeable future. In fact, if current tendering and bid opportunities that we’re aware of [that are in the works] starting in 2024 and 2025 develop as expected, demand cannot be met by the current active supply of drillships. “Having said that, we were absolutely firm in our position that we will not reactivate a rig unless our customers -through a combination of mobilization fees, day rate and term - pay for the entire reactivation plus an acceptable return in the initial contract. Rig demand and new harsh environment is robust. Indeed, over the next 18 months, an estimated 82 programs are anticipated to be awarded for a total of 74 rig use of work. Importantly, this demand is globally diversified. Consistent with this outlook, industry analysts predict the number of wells drilled offshore will increase by nearly 15% in 2023.”

When looking at risks, RIG’s balance sheet is a big one. The company has over $6.6 billion in net debt, and generated negative free cash flow in 2022. The company has an ATM program in place where it has sold shares to raise cash, but it currently has no plan to utilize it given the strength of the offshore market.

If drillship rates can get to between $475,000-500,000 a day, the company should be able to generate between $1-1.5 billion in free cash flow. Of course, rates aren’t there yet, and they would have to have to stay there for a few years to make a nice dent into its debt. As such, while the market is improving, there is a lot of risk this scenario doesn't play out.

Company Presentation

Valuation

RIG stock currently trades around 12x the 2023 consensus EBITDA of $977.7 million and 8x the 2024 consensus of $1.49 billion.

It trades at a forward P/E of 19x the 2024 consensus of 34 cents. Adjusted EPS is expected to be negative in 2023.

It’s projected to growth revenue by over 16% this year and over 21% in 2024.

RIG is one of the more expensive stocks among its peers, and has a higher debt/equity level than most of its peers.

RIG Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

Offshore contract drillers are seeing some nice tailwinds as the industry recovers with day rates continuing to move higher. As vessels come off contract, that should push RIG’s numbers higher. Meanwhile, the outlook for offshore drilling projects in the space looks solid, which should give the industry and RIG a nice runway.

That said, RIG still carries a significant debt burden that will take a long time to chip away at. As such, it seems like there may be better, or at least safer, opportunities among companies in the space that had previously restructured its debt like NE.

Despite the strong industry recovery outlook, I’m going to put RIG in the “Hold” camp because of its significant debt burden. It's a high risk/reward stock at this time that needs to show signs of de-leveraging to work.