The recent market volatility has created a lot of bargain opportunities, and while it may be tempting to risk capital in volatile regional banks, conservatively minded income investors may want to look in sectors that are far removed from the fray.

Such may be the case with National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG), which I last covered in November here, highlighting its value proposition and dividend growth. Since then, NFG has fallen further into value territory, from $65 to $56 as of writing, presenting a potentially better buying opportunity. In this article, I explore recent developments, provide an updated valuation, and highlight why now may be a great time to layer into this durable dividend aristocrat.

Why NFG?

National Fuel Gas differs from a traditional energy company in that it's vertically integrated with upstream, midstream, and downstream assets. At present, it serves 754,000 customers in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania, and taps the highly productive natural gas regions of Marcellus and Utica shale basins. Speaking of which, NFG has a moat-worthy position in Appalachia with 1.2 million acres producing 985 MMcf of natural gas per day. Over the trailing 12 months, NFG generated $2.3 billion in total revenue.

The integrated nature of NFG's assets serves as an advantage as it comes with operating scale and enables NFG to capture more profits along the hydrocarbon value chain. It also enables NFG to adjust more quickly to changing commodity price environments. Meanwhile, the utility segment of NFG's business results in more steady and predictable cash flows. As shown below, NFG scores a B+ grade for profitability, with EBITDA and Net Income margins, and returns on capital that are well in excess of the utilities sector median.

Judging from NFG's 22% share price decline over the trailing 12 months, it would seem as if the company is not doing well operationally. However, that doesn't appear to be the case, as NFG posted adjusted operating EPS growth of 24% YoY to $1.84 in its last reported quarter (Q1 FY 2023). This was driven on back of 11% higher natural gas production compared to the prior year period, resulting in double digit growth in both NFG's exploration & production and pipeline & storage segments.

Looking forward, natural gas demand should see secular growth. This could be due to the recently announced ambitious plan by the Biden Administration to require 67% of cars and light duty trucks sold in the U.S. to be emissions free like that of electric vehicles. Given all of the energy that would be required to charge that many cars on the road, it's only "natural" that natural gas would be a key energy source to fit the bill. Natural gas is by far a cleaner source of energy than coal plants, and one can safely assume that it would replace even more coal plants in the future.

Near-term headwinds include the volatility in natural gas prices. However, forward markets are guiding for natural gas price in the $3.25 per MMBtu range for the remainder of NFG's fiscal year. As shown below, NFG's 2023 dividend would be covered at this price level and down to even the $3.00 level.

Plus, management employs a disciplined hedging strategy to protect its cash flows and don't view recent volatility as changing the long-term picture. Plus, NFG maintains a BBB- investment grade rated balance sheet, and management expects to further deleverage the balance sheet. This is on top of progress made against reducing the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, from 3.08x in 2020 to 2.05x in the trailing 12 months.

Turning to the dividend, the recent share price weakness has pushed NFG's dividend yield to a respectable 3.4%, and it comes with a safe 30% payout ratio. Notably, NFG has grown its dividend annually for 52 consecutive years, making it a dividend aristocrat.

Lastly, I see value in NFG at the current price of $56 with a forward PE of 10.3, sitting well under its normal PE of 16.5. While analysts expect an EPS decline this year due to natural gas price volatility, its expect to rebound by 9.7% next year. Analysts also have an average price target of $68.25, which could mean a potential 25% total return over the next 12 months.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, I believe that National Fuel Gas offers an attractive risk/reward at the current price. The stock has been weak lately due to natural gas price volatility, but that should prove to be a short-term headwind with a bright longer-term outlook for demand. Plus, NFG has the balance sheet and operating scale to be able to handle near term challenges. With that in mind, I think NFG stock is a good buy at these levels while paying income investors a decent dividend yield for potentially strong long-term returns.