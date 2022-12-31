Seiya Tabuchi/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As the Federal Reserve continues to tighten its monetary policy and interest rates rise, the likelihood of a recession increases. Identifying companies that are well-positioned to thrive during economic downturns can be challenging, but Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) offers a promising opportunity.

LQDT not only boasts healthy margins and a strong balance sheet but also has a core business model that focuses on facilitating the resale of surplus assets through online marketplaces and related services. This helps clients monetize equipment, goods, and excess inventory that they no longer need.

This business model is well-suited to the conditions brought on by a recession. As businesses and governments struggle financially, they often need to divest assets to generate capital. Consequently, they turn to LQDT to recover value from the property they aim to liquidate, making the company well-positioned to succeed during economic downturns.

What Does LQDT Do

LQDT is a company that specializes in providing online marketplaces and services for surplus assets across various industries. Its operations are divided into four main segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Each segment serves a unique market within the surplus asset industry.

GovDeals is a dedicated marketplace for government surplus and confiscated property, allowing government entities to efficiently sell their excess assets. RSCG focuses on returned and overstocked consumer goods, providing a platform for businesses to liquidate their excess inventory. CAG is a marketplace for industrial equipment and machinery, catering to the needs of companies with surplus capital assets. Machinio, on the other hand, is a global search engine platform that lists used equipment for sale across various sectors, including construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture.

LQDT also provides value-added services to simplify the sales and supply chain processes for sellers. For many sellers, asset disposition is not a core business function, and LQDT manages each step of the transaction and reverse supply chain, reducing complexity and optimizing the seller's net financial return. Sellers only need to make goods available, and LQDT delivers the sale proceeds after deducting its portion of the proceeds and/or commissions or fees once the sale is completed.

Competitive Advantage of LQDT

A Growing and Established Global Ecosystem

Summary of LQDT Ecosystem (LQDT Investor Presentation Q1 FY23)

As of December 31, 2022, LQDT maintains over 5 million registered buyers across its various marketplaces and platforms. This figure only includes active, unique buyers and excludes duplicates, suspended accounts, those who have removed themselves voluntarily, or those known to be out of business. Registered buyers thus increased by over 300,000 compared to year-end 2021, demonstrating the steady expansion of LQDT's ecosystem.

LQDT's growing buyer community represents a substantial competitive advantage and differentiator. The huge pool of potential bidders and buyers on LQDT platforms ensures that assets will reach the widest possible audience, maximizing exposure and returns. For any business or government looking to liquidate unused equipment, excess inventories, consumer goods, or other property, LQDT's established base of over 5 million registered buyers renders it an obvious choice.

GovDeals, The Consignment Model

As previously mentioned, LQDT offers valuable services to sellers who do not consider asset disposition a core business function and prefer not to allocate internal resources to manage it. Government agencies are an excellent example of such sellers.

LQDT enhances its advantages for government agencies by serving as their exclusive agent and adopting a consignment business model. This approach eliminates the need for a more capital-intensive purchase model, where LQDT would buy the surplus assets before selling them. The consignment model allows LQDT to mitigate the risk of losing money on purchased items, as it only takes a commission or fee upon successfully selling the assets on behalf of the agency.

The effectiveness of LQDT's partnership with government agencies and its consignment business model is evident in its financial performance. Gross Merchandise Value from GovDeals has grown significantly from $265.9 million in FY2017 to $702.3 million in FY2022. Likewise, the company's revenue increased from $26.8 million in FY2017 to $59.3 million in FY2022. Over the same period, LQDT's gross margin also improved from 93.7% to 95%.

This growth demonstrates the value LQDT brings to government agencies through its specialized services and consignment model.

Newly Acquired Bid4Asset

US Historical Foreclosure Activity (ATTOM Website)

LQDT recently acquired Bid4Assets in Jun 2022, a real estate auction website in the United States that specializes in the sale of distressed real estate and personal property for private investors, federal agencies, and local governments. This acquisition has allowed LQDT to deepen its relationship with government agencies and gain a competitive edge over other auction websites that may not have access to tax foreclosures or sheriff's sales. As counties join LQDT's platform, it's likely that the relationships formed will be long-lasting, particularly if the platform offers greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness in a post-pandemic world. In the event of a recession, tax foreclosure sales could potentially increase.

However, there are challenges in this business sector. Firstly, the US implemented extensive support and relief programs in 2021 and 2022. Secondly, higher interest rates could affect demand for such purchases. Lastly, there may be resistance from clients' employees when transitioning to a new way of working.

Despite these challenges, LQDT's CEO remains optimistic, as mentioned in their Q1 FY2023 Earnings Transcript:

I think that all comes to normalize in 2023, because those aren't sustainable policy decisions… we're going to sell a lot more property than what we've seen in the last few quarters and what we currently have visibility on for our Q2 March quarter… But we've won some top 50 metro contracts that have not bared any fruit for us in the current year because of that type of a political process.

The CEO believe that the market will normalize in 2023 as current policies are unsustainable. He also expects positive outcomes from newly won top 50 metro contracts. This optimism is supported by an ATTOM Data Solutions article, which indicates that foreclosure rates have risen from 2021 to 2022.

Machinio Going Into China

In 2018, LQDT acquired Machinio, and since then, the company has experienced substantial revenue growth. In FY2019, Machinio's revenue was $5.59 million, which increased to $12 million by FY2022, with an impressive gross margin of over 94%. This rapid growth has significantly improved the company's overall financial performance.

Management has ambitious plans to double Machinio's revenue over the next two to three years through continued expansion. One recent development is the opening of an office in China, which is seen as a key growth opportunity for the company.

The CEO of LQDT highlights the potential for leveraging Machinio's platform to capitalize on buyer demand from their auction services. In Q1 FY2023 Earnings Transcript, he stated that:

We averaged four or five unique bidders for every asset that we sell. That means there's one successful bidder in four unhappy bidders that told us exactly what they're interested in and have financial capability to perform. So, matching that buyer demand from our auction platform with available inventory and Machinio is a natural adjacency that we're beginning to attack.

Therefore, by matching the buyer demand from Machinio, the company aims to tap into a natural adjacency and further fuel its growth.

Risk

A Competitive Industry

The intense competition in the online auction and e-commerce space poses significant risks to LQDT's business and investment prospect. The low barriers to entry mean that new competitors can easily enter the market and disrupt LQDT's operations. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA), its largest direct competitor, has greater scale and resources to compete for customers and sellers. The broad range of e-commerce giants like KAR Auction Services (KAR), eBay (EBAY), Amazon (AMZN) and Etsy (ETSY) also compete for the same pool of buyers and sellers that LQDT taps into.

Broader Economic Forces

Macroeconomic downturns like recessions pose substantial threats to LQDT's business and investment viability. During recessions, LQDT may face a glut of excess inventory from businesses looking to liquidate surplus goods. However, weaken consumer and business spending may also lead to less interest in purchasing surplus goods, even at discounted prices. This could result in lower prices for excess goods and a decline in LQDT's revenue.

Mitigation - LQDT's viability is supported by its established group of buyers and sellers, as well as its hyper-focus on the surplus and asset salvaging industry, which helps to mitigate potential risks and maintain its position in the market.

Valuation

Similar to my Movado article, I will evaluate LQDT's valuation across its sector, utilizing EV/EBITDA with data from Seeking Alpha. Then, I will review the company's annual average PE over time using data from ROIC.ai website.

EV/EBITDA (TTM) Across Sector

RBA - 26.27KAR - 17.16LQDT - 11.51Industry Average - 11.63

LQDT has a strong balance sheet. Thus, it is definitely undervalued when compared to its close peers, but is close to the industry average.

PE Across Time

It will be hard to compare LQDT PE across time since the company had an extended period of losses from 2015 to 2020. It was only in 2021 that its turnaround and became profitable.

On the other hand, LQDT share price peak during 2021 too. Thus, it can be fair to determine that by comparing the current and 2021 Average Annual PE Ratio, with data from ROIC.ai website, to determine the fair value.

2021 - 14.0LQDT - 10.4 (Based on TTM data)

Based on 2021 Average Annual PE Ratio and Earning Per Share for the trailing twelve months, the company fair value should be US$17.64, which meant there is a 30% upside.

Conclusion

As a company, LQDT has many tailwinds going for it. As a competitor, it is uniquely positioned in the industry. In terms of valuation, LQDT is also in a relatively strong position. Its only weakness lies in the unpredictability of the impending economic situation. What makes this worse is that this weakness, depending on its severity, could outweigh all its strengths.

However, every company depends on the economy and a bad one would level out all players in one way or another. For LQDT, this would at least come with a little upside since the companies that get hit hard by a recession will always be once who will use LQDT's liquidation services. This fact, combined with the rest of its strengths, makes LQDT a convincing investment decision for us.