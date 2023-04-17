Value Stocks - Now And Always

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
3.98K Followers

Summary

  • The value style is in the early stages of what Mutual Series believes could be a multi-year outperformance relative to growth.
  • Value stocks spent over a decade in the wilderness. But after a rebound in 2022, we believe the style is on track for a multi-year resurgence.
  • In our analysis, valuations remain cheap, earnings are growing, and the inflation and interest-rate environments may be supportive.

Financial and business background for Stacking of money coins. Savings and Accounts, Finance Banking Business Concept Ideas, Investments, Funds, Bonds, Dividends and Interest.

Mongkol Onnuan

By Christian Correa, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Franklin Mutual Series

The value style is in the early stages of what Mutual Series believes could be a multi-year outperformance relative to growth.

Value stocks spent over a decade

Value company earnings have grown strongly

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
3.98K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.