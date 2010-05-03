EVT: High Cyclical Exposures May Drag On Performance

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • EVT aims to provide high current income from a portfolio of dividend paying equities and corporate bonds.
  • The fund pays an attractive 7.8% distribution yield that is well supported by historical returns.
  • However, given my view of an impending recession, I would avoid the EVT fund at this time as it has above-average exposure to cyclical sectors that may hit hard.
Coins in the hand

sambinisam/iStock via Getty Images

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) aims to provide high current income and total returns from a portfolio of common and preferred equities and corporate bonds. The fund pays an attractive 7.8% distribution yield that is well supported by

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.8K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.