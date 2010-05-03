sambinisam/iStock via Getty Images

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) aims to provide high current income and total returns from a portfolio of common and preferred equities and corporate bonds. The fund pays an attractive 7.8% distribution yield that is well supported by historical returns.

However, my main worry is that with a pending recession, EVT's high cyclical exposures may cause it to underperform. In particular, the fund has 26% exposure to financials, which have been hard hit by rising interest rates (see regional banking crisis).

I would personally wait for economic fundamentals to improve before jumping in to buy EVT.

Fund Overview

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that aims to provide high current income and total returns through a portfolio of dividend paying common and preferred equities and corporate bonds.

The EVT CEF employs a value investment style and seeks to invest in companies with the potential for dividend growth.

The EVT fund may employ leverage to enhance returns. As of December 31, 2022, the fund had $2.23 billion in gross assets and $1.78 billion in net assets for 20% effective leverage. The EVT fund charged a 1.51% total expense ratio in fiscal 2022.

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 1 shows the EVT fund's sector weights as of December 31, 2022. Relative to the Russell 1000 Value Index, the EVT fund is overweight Financials (25.9% vs. 20.1%), Utilities (7.0% vs. 5.8%), and Energy (9.7% vs. 8.4%). It is underweight Health Care (14.4% vs. 17.4%), Communications Services (5.6% vs. 7.3%).

Figure 1 - EVT sector holdings (EVT factsheet)

Returns

Figure 2 shows the historical returns of the EVT fund. The EVT fund has strong 3Yr average annual returns of 18.9%, however, longer-term returns are more modest at 8.1% on 5Yr and 9.3% on 10Yr.

Figure 2 - EVT historical returns (morningstar.com)

The 3Yr return is flattered by the starting period, March 2020, which coincided with the COVID pandemic low in asset prices. I believe the longer-term returns are more representative of the level of returns that the EVT fund can achieve.

Figure 3 shows the returns of the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) for comparison. Compared to the IWD ETF, the EVT fund has outperformed on a 3/5/10Yr basis to March 31, 2023.

Figure 3 - IWD historical returns (morningstar.com)

Distribution & Yield

The EVT fund pays an attractive managed distribution currently set at $0.1488 / month or a forward yield of 7.8% (Figure 4). On NAV, the EVT fund is yielding 7.6%.

Figure 4 - EVT distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

Readers should note that the EVT fund recently cut its monthly distribution from $0.1626 as a result of poor investment performance in 2022. Although painful, I believe this is a prudent move, as it ensures the fund does not pay out more than it earns in total returns.

Historically, the EVT fund has funded its distribution from a combination of net investment income ("NII") and capital gains (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - EVT fund distributions from NII and capital gains (EVT annual report)

Funds that pay out more than they earn are called 'return of principal' funds and are characterized by a long-term amortizing NAV, as NAV must be liquidated to pay a distribution rate that is too high. With trailing 5Yr average annual returns of 8.1% vs. a forward yield on NAV of 7.6%, I do not believe EVT is an amortizing 'return of principal' fund. This is confirmed by EVT's long-term NAV, which does not show an amortizing pattern (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - EVT long-term NAV (morningstar.com)

How Will EVT Fare In A Recession

In recent months, the drumbeat of a pending recession keeps getting louder and louder. First, we had manufacturing slip into contraction in late 2022, as shown by the ISM Manufacturing PMI (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - ISM Manufacturing PMI has been in contraction since late 2022 (ismworld.org)

Recently, we had the failure of several regional banks that may further tighten credit conditions for consumers and businesses. Overall, economists like the Conference Board are projecting a high probability of a recession in the coming quarters (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - High probability of recession (Conference Board)

How will the stocks within EVT's portfolio perform in a 'recession scenario'?

From figure 1 above, we can see that the EVT fund has 52.8% of its portfolio invested in 'cyclical' sectors (Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Materials) versus only 27.7% in 'defensive' sectors (Consumer Staples, Health Care, Utilities). The market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), has 39.0% in 'cyclical' vs. 24.8% in defensives (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - SPY sector allocation (ssga.com)

Therefore, in a recession, I expect the EVT fund may underperform due to its high 'cyclical' exposure. This is confirmed by figure 6, which shows EVT's price and NAV suffered significant drawdowns during the 2008/2009 Great Financial Crisis as well as the 2020 COVID-recession.

Furthermore, given the heightened risks within the banking sector from rising interest rates (deposit flight and securities losses), EVT's 25.9% weight in the Financials sector may act as a performance anchor even if a recession does not occur.

Conclusion

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund aims to provide high current income and total returns from a portfolio of common and preferred equities and corporate bonds. The fund pays an attractive 7.8% distribution yield that is well supported by historical returns.

However, given my expectation of a pending recession, I am hesitant to buy the EVT fund at this time given its above-average cyclical exposure. In particular, the fund has 26% of its investments in the Financials Sector, which may be vulnerable from rising interest rates as we saw from the recent regional bank failures.

I would personally wait for economic fundamentals to improve, as EVT's high cyclical exposures should outperform coming out of a recession.