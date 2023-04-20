Salesforce: I Was Wrong Selling It, A Successful Turnaround In The Making

Apr. 20, 2023 10:00 AM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)
Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
2.29K Followers

Summary

  • I sold my Salesforce shares in January at an 8% loss after being disappointed for a lack of cost discipline, bad M&A and dilution.
  • Several activist investors made management initiate a turnaround.
  • The promises look great and address all my previous pain points.
  • Salesforce now needs to follow its words with actions over the next quarters.

Dreamforce annual convention taking place at Moscone Convention Center

Sundry Photography

Turnarounds seldom turn

Warren Buffett

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is the Customer Relationship Management software leader and has struggled since the Bull Run ended. Shares fell over 55% in their trough but have since recovered to roughly match the

Salesforce stock performance

Salesforce stock performance (Koyfin)

Salesforce growth

Salesforce growth (Koyfin)

Salesforce Inverse DCF

Salesforce Inverse DCF (Author's Model)

'Heavy Moat Investments' is 24-year-old self-taught investor Niklas based in Southern Germany, who recently finished his bachelor of Science in Business Informatics and now works as a Software Developer, besides writing about his investments on Seeking Alpha and Twitter. Niklas formerly wrote under the 'Stock Metal Investment' username but changed it to reflect his investment style better.The main investment themes in Heavy Moat Investments are great capital allocators, Spawners and companies with deep, widening moats. The only investment horizon discussed on this channel is long-term investments, preferably with decades of growth runway. Follow Niklas on his journey to Financial Freedom.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not financial advise.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

