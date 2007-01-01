ake1150sb/iStock via Getty Images

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is among the oil majors that get far less attention when compared to their U.S. based counterparts - Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

As Energy was among the best-performing sector within the past year, TotalEnergies' share price performed in line-with the high quality U.S. peers that I have covered extensively in the past (see here and here).

Data by YCharts

The strong performance relative to the challenged European peers - Shell (SHEL) and BP (BP), shows that TotalEnergies must be doing something right. At the same time, the company does not appear to be richly priced as some other Oil & Gas Majors are.

How Is TotalEnergies Priced?

Before we dive into financials and more operational metrics, it is worth noting that TTE is also among the most conservatively priced Oil & Gas majors, with a price-to-book ratio of only 1.4, compared to 1.8 for BP and multiples in excess of 2 for the U.S. based majors.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

When taking into account gross profitability and enterprise value to EBITDA multiples, the U.S. peers once again stand out from the rest (see the graph below). This could partially be explained by the less supportive environment in Europe regarding fossil fuels on one hand and CVX and XOM better financial health.

TotalEnergies, however, is far more profitable than its European peers - Shell and BP.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Even though the sample size in the graph above is low and would not immediately suggest that TTE should trade at higher EV/EBITDA multiple, we should take into account the more conservative valuation of the company given its high gross margin.

In terms of total return on capital, TTE is not far-off from the peer average and given its low premium to book value we saw above appears very attractive when compared to BP.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Free Cash Flow, Capex and Positioning

With a market capitalization of almost $160bn and a free cash flow after organic investments, TotalEnergies also trades at very attractive levels on a free cash flow basis.

TotalEnergies Annual Report

The company has also significantly increased its annual capital expenditure during fiscal year 2022, which represents a major increase since the pre-pandemic 2019 levels (see the graph below). On the contrary, most major peers have spent either less or at-par with their 2019 levels.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

On a historical basis, TTE annual capital expenditure is now back to growth levels since it is now above the company's annual Depreciation and Amortization expense.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

In spite of that fact, the net cash flow per share is now significantly higher than that registered in 2021 and return on capital employed is one of the highest in the industry.

TotalEnergies Investor Presentation

On the right hand-side of the graph above, we could also see that TotalEnergies is also one of the highest spenders on renewables within its peer group. The company recently took a 50% stake in in Clearway - the 5th largest U.S. renewable energy player which clearly illustrates the commitment to green energy.

Seeking Alpha

The major problem with renewables, however, is the lack of competitive advantages to the same extend that a large integrated Oil & Gas producer has in its traditional upstream, downstream and petrochemicals operations. The question of sustainability of return on capital is also important.

TTE, however, has experienced a significant increase in its return on capital within its integrated Gas, Renewables & Power (iGRP) segment, which also incorporates the highly profitable LNG business.

TotalEnergies Annual Report

We also note that the management is also prioritizing its legacy services with significant share of capital expenditure being allocated to exploration and development.

Oil generated most of our cash flow, and we allocated about 60% of CapEx to it, split -- with the split between 60%, 40% between maintenance and growth. And a big piece, $2.8 billion, of that growth was for Sepia and Atapu, the deep offshore field in Brazil. Source: TotalEnergies Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript

The amount spent on the iGRP segment represents less than half of that amount with 25% of Capex.

Integrated power and low carbon energy including, of course, the Clearway acquisition was $4 billion, representing 25% globally of the CapEx in 2022. Integrated LNG represented the balance of roughly $2 billion, reflecting the timing of FX , as Qatar NFE and Qatar NFS was not recording in 2022. It will be the case in the first quarter of 2023. Source: TotalEnergies Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript

In addition to the necessary maintenance expense within oil and gas, roughly a third of the overall spent within this category is for new projects.

TotalEnergies Investor Presentation

This is crucial as oil & gas supply for Europe could be a challenge over the coming years and TotalEnergies still derives the vast majority of its cash flow from these more traditional sources.

TotalEnergies Investor Presentation

Not surprisingly, the management expects a robust demand for LNG in Europe in 2023, even if there is an economic slowdown.

(...) even if there is a potential again destruction of demand, we expect more LNG being required by Europe than in '23 than '22, 15 million, 25 million tonnes are our expectations, depending on demand. Source: TotalEnergies Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript

That is why, LNG capacity is not being neglected as TTE continues to expand in renewables.

So '23, our activity in front of this environment, we'll continue to deploy our strategy. We have already announced, of course, on the LNG side, we are adding some regas capacity in Europe. The one in Germany has been opened. It's operational. Source: TotalEnergies Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript

The company is also likely to continue to increase distributions to shareholders alongside its project pipeline as it is likely to go ahead with a spin-off its Canadian oil sands assets. Following the deal, which is due to be voted next month, TotalEnergies will temporarily retain a minority stake in the business.

This would allow TTE to focus on strategic projects, such as the mega-deal in Iraq for enhanced oil recovery, natural gas gathering, and solar projects.

Seeking Alpha

Lastly, TTE's large cash pile is also a major advantage for a company with a broad project pipeline in an environment where energy security of Europe will be of paramount importance.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

TotalEnergies has not been my first choice within the energy sector, but the company now appears attractively priced for its return on capital profile and overall strategic positioning. Even though a too aggressive expansion into renewables might be a risky strategy of a legacy Oil & Gas major, TTE is also prioritizing expansion within its traditional businesses. Having said all that, TTE is now among the most attractive risk-reward plays within the sector outside of the United States.