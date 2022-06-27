Annabelle Chih

Elevator Pitch

I rate Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited's (NYSE:TSM) stock as a Buy. In my prior update for TSM published on January 18, 2023, the focus was on Taiwan Semiconductor's Q4 2022 key metrics and the company's full-year 2023 financial forecasts.

With this latest article, I do a preview of Taiwan Semiconductor's upcoming Q1 2023 earnings release. Based on an evaluation of Wall Street's consensus financial numbers, the company's Q1 revenue disclosure, and Taiwan Semiconductor's pricing actions, I think that TSM's first quarter earnings will be in line with the sell-side's expectations. I maintain a Buy investment rating for Taiwan Semiconductor, as I deem TSM stock to be deserving of a higher P/E multiple considering its long-term financial profile.

Analysts' Expectations Of TSM's First Quarter Earnings

TSM is expected to announce the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2023 this week on Thursday, April 20. The sell-side has pretty modest expectations of Taiwan Semiconductor's Q1 2023 bottom line performance, as reflected in the consensus profit margin and earnings estimates.

Wall Street sees TSM's normalized earnings per share decreasing by -15% YoY to $1.19 in Q1 2023. Also, the analysts are forecasting that Taiwan Semiconductor will report a gross profit margin of 54.4% and an operating profit margin of 42.6% for the first quarter as per S&P Capital IQ data, which are closer to the mid-point (rather than the high end) of TSM's management guidance. As a comparison, Taiwan Semiconductor has earlier guided for its Q1 2023 operating margin and gross margin to be at the 53.5%-55.5% and 41.5%-43.5% levels, respectively as indicated in its Q4 2022 results presentation.

In a nutshell, TSM has a reasonably low bar to clear when it comes to meeting the market's earnings expectations for the first quarter of this year. In the next section, I discuss about Taiwan Semiconductor's Q1 2023 revenue disclosure released last week on April 10.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Q1 2023 Sales

Taiwan Semiconductor issued a 6-K filing on April 10, 2023 revealing the company's Q1 2023 revenue. Top line for TSM increased by +4% YoY from NT$491.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022 to NT$508.6 billion for the most recent quarter.

It is worthy of note that TSM's actual sales for the first quarter of 2023 were below the mid-point of the company's earlier financial guidance. As per its Q4 2022 earnings presentation, Taiwan Semiconductor was previously guiding for a Q1 2023 top line in the $16.7-$17.5 billion range, which is equivalent to a mid-point of $17.1 billion or NT$525 billion (based on TSM's foreign exchange rate assumption of NT$:US$ of 30.7:1.) In other words, TSM's Q1 2023 revenue in local currency terms turned out to be around -3% below the mid-point of its prior management guidance.

In my view, Taiwan Semiconductor's lower than expected revenue for Q1 2023 was attributable to both weaker than expected demand and unexpected foreign exchange fluctuations.

With respect to demand, TSM had already cautioned at the company's Q4 2022 earnings call in January 2023 that the "capacity utilization (for N7 or 7-nanometer) in first half ‘23 will not be as high as it has been in the past 3 years due to end market weakness in smartphone and PCs and customer’s product schedule delay."

In terms of foreign exchange, Taiwan Semiconductor's Q1 2023 financial guidance was set based on the assumption of a NT$:US$ of 30.7:1 exchange rate, but the actual NT$:US$ exchange rate for the first quarter of this year was closer to 30.4:1. If TSM had initially assumed an exchange rate of NT$:US$ of 30.4:1 as part of the company's Q1 guidance, Taiwan Semiconductor's revenue miss (vis-a-vis the mid-point of guidance) would have been an even narrower -2%.

In summary, TSM's below expectations revenue for Q1 2023 wasn't as bad as what it seems on paper. Foreign exchange fluctuations were one of the key factors which led to a wider top line miss for Taiwan Semiconductor, while weak demand and low utilization rate (for the N7 particularly) weren't totally unexpected.

My Prediction Is In-Line Earnings For TSM In First Quarter

I am predicting that Taiwan Semiconductor will deliver in-line Q1 2023 earnings this Thursday, April 20, taking into account two key factors.

One key factor for TSM is low expectations. As detailed in an earlier section of this article, Taiwan Semiconductor's current consensus profit margin estimates are close to the mid-point of the company's guidance. I also noted in the preceding section that TSM's Q1 2023 sales came in below the mid-point of its guidance, so it is highly probable that some analysts will take the opportunity to reduce their respective first quarter earnings projections for Taiwan Semiconductor. In other words, Taiwan Semiconductor's Q1 2023 bottom line forecast has been de-risked to a large extent, which means that an earnings miss is much less likely.

TSM's other key factor is the positive impact of pricing on the company's actual profitability for Q1 2023. Taiwan Semiconductor is reported to have initiated a +6% price increase which took effect from the beginning of this year according to Taiwanese tech media DIGITIMES. Separately, Morgan Stanley published a report (not publicly available) on April 6, 2023 titled "2H23 Not A V-shape Recovery, But We Reiterate OW On TSMC", disclosing the takeaways from its recent channel checks. Based on MS's April 6 report, "MediaTek, AMD (AMD), and Qualcomm (QCOM) have accepted 5-7% wafer price hikes" from TSM as per the investment bank's checks.

Although TSM doesn't disclose its pricing publicly, the company did emphasize at its Q4 2022 earnings briefing that "we set up our pricing strategy to reflect all the values we share to customers." Taiwan Semiconductor's recent management comments suggest that TSM is likely to have increased prices this year as per media and analyst reports. This implies that Taiwan Semiconductor's actual Q1 2023 profitability shouldn't fall short of the sell-side analysts' expectations.

Assessing Taiwan Semiconductor's Growth, Profitability And Valuation Metrics

Looking beyond Q1 2023, there is a significant mismatch between TSM's intermediate-to-long term financial profile and the stock's current valuations.

It is natural that there will be volatility in Taiwan Semiconductor's results on a quarter-to-quarter and a year-on-year basis due to the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry. But it is the long term outlook for TSM that really matters.

In my March 4, 2021 initiation article for TSM, I highlighted that the company is "the outright market leader in the global semiconductor foundry" and a beneficiary of "robust industry growth and market share gains" thanks to "its business model and technological edge." My favorable view of Taiwan Semiconductor prospects for the long run remains unchanged as per my initiation article, and this is largely reflected in TSM's future financial expectations as detailed below.

At Taiwan Semiconductor's Q4 2022 results call, the company reiterated its confidence in achieving a "15% to 20% revenue CAGR in the next several years" and "a sustainable and healthy ROE of greater than 25%". History suggests that TSM's long-term growth and profitability expectations are pretty realistic; Taiwan Semiconductor's top line CAGR in local currency terms for the FY 2009 to FY 2022 period was +16.9%, while its mean yearly ROE for this time frame was 25.1%.

My opinion is that TSM deserves to trade at a forward P/E of 20 times or higher, taking into consideration its mid-twenties percentage ROE and its high-teens percentage annual sales expansion. In comparison, Taiwan Semiconductor is currently trading at 15.8 times consensus forward normalized P/E, which supports my view that the company's shares are undervalued.

Concluding Thoughts

My Buy rating for Taiwan Semiconductor remains intact. In the near term, I see TSM reporting in-line earnings on Thursday, implying that there shouldn't be major negative surprises for the company's shareholders. For the long term, TSM's shares are undervalued based on a comparison of its current valuation multiples with its long-term financial profitability and growth metrics.