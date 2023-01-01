adidas: Turnaround In Progress

Summary

  • adidas’ Q4 ‘kitchen sinking’ has bought new CEO Gulden time to right the ship.
  • In the near term, working through the Yeezy inventory issue is top of mind, while in the mid term, efforts to accelerate organic growth and regain market share are key.
  • With the stock now re-rated to a relative premium, the risk/reward of underwriting the adidas turnaround isn’t ideal.

After a slew of profit warnings in 2022 and a big 'kitchen sinking' reset in Q4 (see my prior coverage here), investors seem to have turned optimistic about adidas' (OTCQX:ADDDF) Bjorn Gulden-led turnaround. Assuming adidas follows through

2022 Inventory Position

2023 Plan

Performance Category Growth

2023 Targets

