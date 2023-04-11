Nova: Important Events Coming Up

Apr. 18, 2023 5:18 AM ETNova Ltd. (NVMI)
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.71K Followers

Summary

  • Nova has been riding the trend higher for months, which offers opportunities, but the trend could be at risk of coming to an end.
  • NVMI is expected to outperform as its own FY2023 outlook calls for, but that could backfire if NVMI falls short of expectations.
  • Multiples for NVMI are on the high side, whether in comparison to the sector or in comparison to the market leader.
  • There is an argument to be made in favor of long NVMI, but there are risks out there that could turn it into a losing bet.

A Cleanroom

FroggyFrogg/iStock via Getty Images

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI), a supplier of process control tools for the semiconductor market, is on a roll. For starters, NVMI has outperformed at a time when many semiconductor companies are seeing the effects of weakening demand due to an

NVMI chart

Source: finviz.com

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.71K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.